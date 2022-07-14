ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Down 83%, Is Unity Software a Buy?

By Neil Rozenbaum
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

In this video, I will be talking about Unity Software 's (NYSE: U) merger with ironSource (NYSE: IS) and what it means for shareholders as well as having a look at both companies' financials.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 12, 2022. The video was published on July 13, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

