Agriculture experts invited to take part in International Workshop on Agritourism in Burlington

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Workshop on Agritourism will take place from Aug. 30-Sept. 1 and feature educational sessions, poster presentations, hands-on workshops, farm tours...

UVM and Vermont State College System are offering free courses for Vermonters

The University of Vermont and the Vermont State College System, which includes Community College of Vermont, Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College, are offering free courses to eligible Vermonters. The programs are intended to help unemployed or underemployed Vermonters gain new skills that can help them advance...
VERMONT STATE
Breakfast on the Farm event sold out Saturday

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - After two years of going virtual, Vermont Breakfast on the Farm is back in-person. The event is sold out for the first time ever with more than 2,000 guests expected at the breakfast and tour at Gosliga Farm in Addison. Breakfast on the Farm connects visitors...
ADDISON, VT
What to do: Saturday, July 16

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do in our region for Saturday, July 16. The Missisquoi paddle pedal and Richford river festival is happening today. During the event, participants can choose between a 6.5 mile paddle down the Missisquoi River, or a 5-mile bike ride through the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail.
ADDISON, VT
Here are 4 things you can do this weekend in Chittenden County

Details: Join Milton Public Library for a indoor story time. Stories, songs, and takeaway craft will be included. Details: Mitch and Jeff will return to play live at On Tap Bar and Grill in Essex Junction. 90's and Beyond DJ Set. When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Where: Arrowhead Lodge,...
Dispensaries preparing for recreational cannabis sales this fall

Just under three months until recreational cannabis sales are set to start in Vermont, stores are getting ready for customers. Dispensaries like Magic Mann in Essex say they are very excited to sell recreational cannabis this fall and expect a lot of business. The Town of Essex and many others...
ESSEX, NY
Breakfast on the Farm event returns to Vergennes

Vergennes, VT — Vermonters will be able to get to know some of their local farmers at an event this weekend. Established in 2015, The Vermont Breakfast on the Farm event is back after having to go virtual over the last two years, and organizers say over 2,000 people are expected at the event.
VERGENNES, VT
Governor's Cup helps drive business to Barre businesses

BARRE, Vt. — As drivers at the Thunder Road Speedbowl prepared their engines for the 43rd annual Governor's Cup race, the city of Barre was also gearing up for an influx of visitors and locals excited to take part in Thursday night's action. Tracie Lewis with the Barre Partnership...
BARRE, VT
Potted trees bring life to a Burlington street that’s too crowded for planting

This summer is the second for a potted plant pilot project on North Street in Burlington, which aims to bring greenery to a hot and crowded stretch of road. About half of Burlington’s milelong North Street has a lack of trees — from about where the street meets North Winooski Avenue all the way to where it ends at North Avenue. Residents along that route experience higher poverty rates than the city’s average, according to U.S. Census Tract 3.
BURLINGTON, VT
Vt. communities consider how to spend remaining pandemic money

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s cities and towns are figuring out how to spend federal cash from the American Rescue Plan. South Burlington got $5.6 million and city leaders say there is $3 million left. “I can’t underscore enough how exciting of an opportunity this is,” said Andrew Bolduc, the city’s deputy manager. He says they’re turning to city residents through a survey to see what big ideas they have about how to spend the money before it’s too late. “Council said, ‘Well, what aren’t we thinking of? What is out there? What brilliant idea is out there? What transformational idea is out there?”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Show dogs take over Tunbridge Fairgrounds for the weekend

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. — Dogs from across North America are having a ball at the Vermont Scenic Circuit Dog Show on the Tunbridge Fairgrounds this weekend. Anything is paw-sible for these pups, all competing to win the hearts of dog lovers and judges. The Woodstock and Green Mountain Dog Clubs...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
Things to Do in Plattsburgh

Plattsburgh is located in the Adirondack Mountains and is home to the War of 1812 Museum. There are many other things to do in Plattsburgh, from exploring the natural center to visiting a beach. Here are just a few suggestions to help you plan your trip. When visiting Plattsburgh, you’ll want to plan your stay around these top attractions. Read on to find out what’s on your itinerary.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
UVM Health Network to reorganize system leadership

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Health Network says it’s making a big change at the top to improve the quality of care at each of its six hospitals and home health agency in New York and Vermont. UVMHN is reorganizing its governance structure. There’s an overarching...
BURLINGTON, VT
Tunbridge World’s Fair goes to the dogs, show dogs that is

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Tunbridge World’s Fair is known for its ag and animals, so it is fitting that once a year the fairgrounds also hosts a dog show. Dogs of all shapes and sizes strut their stuff at the annual Vermont Scenic Circuit Dog Show. Lisa Williams...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
Mad River Riders suggest avoiding trail to fledgling raptors

A Waitsfield mountain biker riding on the trails in the Howe Block of the Camel’s Hump State Forest was dived bombed by an aggressive northern goshawk protecting its nest over the weekend. That rider, Audrey Huffman, suggested to the Mad River Riders that that section of the trails, Busternut,...
WAITSFIELD, VT
Burlington area bike-share program suspends operations

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington residents used to be able to rent an electric bike with just a swipe of their phone. Now, the vendor behind the city's bike share program has pulled the plug. The Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association is looking into new options after Bolt Mobility, the...
BURLINGTON, VT

