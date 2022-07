BETHALTO - At the end of the month, Bethalto will honor a local baseball hero. At 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, James "Jim" Cloninger, who died in 2018, will be honored with a dedication at the Field of Dreams, also known as South Side Park, at 298 Rue Sans Souci in Bethalto. His daughter, Bonnie Coleman, said that in the early seventies Cloninger wanted to bring baseball to Bethalto. "He got some volunteers together and he built the first baseball diamonds," she said. "He built the concession stands and he founded the Khoury League."

