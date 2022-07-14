Mets vs. Cubs odds and betting picks for July 14, 2022 - Parlay featuring two picks at +130 odds

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of the Freeway Series on Saturday night and cruised back home from Orange County to begin a well-earned vacation. That bus ride is only about 35 miles. The distance between the Los Angeles metroplex’s two teams felt closer to 35 light years after the rolling Dodgers wrecked the reeling Angels once again. Trea Turner hit two homers and drove in three runs, Freddie Freeman got his 1,000th career RBI in his childhood ballpark, and the Dodgers rolled into the All-Star break with a 7-1 victory and a combined 22-3 demolition of their nearest rivals. Max Muncy hit a three-run homer moments after Turner’s two-run shot in the third inning for the Dodgers, who have won 15 of 17. They’ve won 60 games before the All-Star break for the fifth time in franchise history, and nothing suggests the Dodgers will slow down before October.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO