Los Angeles, CA

Travis Barker Makes Stage Return After Hospitalization at MGK’s Star-Studded L.A. Show: See Photos!

By Shelby Stivale
 2 days ago
Ray Tamarra/Shutterstock; Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Ready to rock out! Machine Gun Kelly‘s Mainstream Sellout Tour made its way to The Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 13, and so many celebrities were in attendance. Travis Barker, for one, made his return to the stage following his “severe” hospitalization late last month.

“There’s a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me. And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. L.A.’s own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight,” Machine Gun Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — told the crowd, according to Page Six. “You know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now but guess what he’s doing here? Playing drums right now! Trav, I know we agreed to one song but I would be remiss if I did not ask you to play ‘one more song.’”

Videos shared via social media showed that MGK, 32, and Travis, 46, played “Title Track” from the Tickets to My Downfall album, which was released in September 2020. They also performed “Bloody Valentine” together, which was the debut single released off the same album.

Ahead of his on stage appearance, Travis spent the early days of July in the hospital following a pancreatitis diagnosis.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” the musician shared in a July 2 Instagram Story statement. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Travis’ wife, Kourtney Kardashian — who was by his side amid the hospitalization — was also spotted at the MGK concert on Wednesday. The reality star, 43, wore a long leather jacket with feathered sleeves paired with a white tank top to the event. They were joined by tons of other stars — some who also took the stage — including Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun and Charli D’Amelio. Kourtney’s BFF Addison Rae and her boyfriend, Omer Fedi, were also spotted at the concert.

Scroll through our gallery for a look inside MGK’s star-studded L.A. concert.

