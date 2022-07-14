ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Tennant was in talks for Fast and Furious role

By Emma-Jane Betts
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, the Fast and Furious franchise has acquired many A-list stars in its freewheeling family. However, one name that you probably wouldn’t have associated with the action movies is Doctor Who alumni David Tennant. Well, hold onto your hats, cinephiles, because it turns out that when casting news for...

Daniel Kaluuya’s Barney the Dinosaur movie is going ahead

Daniel Kaluuya’s got a left turn planned for his career. After starring in horror movie Get Out and thriller movie Widows, he’s trying to avoid being typecast in filmmaking. His plan? Barney the Dinosaur movie. The family movie was first revealed back in 2019, with 59%, Kaluuya’s production...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Netflix’s The Gray Man Review: A Non-Stop Thrill Ride Of Destruction With Quick Wit, Sharp Kills, And Prime Facial Hair

Ever since its announcement, Anthony and Joe Russo’s The Gray Man has been hotly anticipated. Sporting one of the largest budgets ever for a Netflix movie, a star studded cast that features Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and some massive Marvel Cinematic Universe firepower behind the camera, the deck on this project is firmly stacked. The stakes are pretty high when it comes to this adaptation of author Mark Greaney’s initial entry to the Gray Man series – which presents the question of whether or not this gigantic effort was worth the risk.
MOVIES
Collider

'Get Away If You Can' Trailer Showcases Ed Harris' Powerhouse Acting Chops

It wouldn't be fair to say that Ed Harris has gone anywhere. Certainly, the actor is a striking menace on HBO's Westworld, and he can currently be seen as a stern authoritarian figure in Top Gun: Maverick. But it feels increasingly rare to see a role that lets the four-time Oscar-nominated Apollo 13 actor shine as he does in the trailer for Get Away If You Can, an oceanside thriller that also stars Terrence Martin and Dominque Braun, who also split writing, producing, and directing duties.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Taron Egerton Explains His Approach To Apple TV+'s Black Bird Limited Series After Working In Film

Taron Egerton has become a fairly notable name on the big screen, with performances in films like Rocketman and Kingsman: The Secret Service to his name. Despite a steadily growing list of credits since the first Kingsman movie in 2015, almost all of his live-action work was in movies instead of television. That changed with the Apple TV+ miniseries Black Bird, which is centered on Egerton's Jimmy for a six-episode story inspired by true events. The actor opened up to CinemaBlend about his approach to Black Bird as opposed to films.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
Popculture

HBO Cancels New Sci-Fi Series After Just One Season

There is no future for the Time Traveler's Wife. After one season, HBO canceled its adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's best-selling novel. Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock) adapted the story of the romance between a woman (Rose Leslie) and a man who unwittingly travels through time (Theo James). "Though HBO will...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Game of Thrones Star John Bradley Addresses Return for Jon Snow Spinoff

Fans wouldn't be able to move on from the terrible finale of the critically-acclaimed HBO show Game of Thrones. Thankfully, several spinoffs will revisit the world of Westeros, one with the upcoming prequel House of the Dragon — which sees the events of the Targaryen Civil War 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and the recently confirmed Jon Snow spinoff, which will focus on Kit Harington's King of the North after The Great War.
TV SERIES
EW.com

'Breaking Bad': Creator Vince Gilligan explains series finale

[SPOILER ALERT: Stop reading if you have not watched the finale of Breaking Bad, titled "Felina." This story contains discussion of major plot points.]. You've now had a few minutes to gather your breath, wipe away the tears and start to process that brutal and poignant series finale of Breaking Bad. Whether your predictions were on the money barrel or off-base, you will most certainly want to read what series creator Vince Gilligan had to say about this satiating last-ever episode, which saw the fall of meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston). "Ours is nothing if not a definitive ending to the series," says the show's mastermind, who also wrote and directed the episode. It's a heady challenge to wrap up five seasons of one of TV's most daring, beloved and obsessed-over dramas in a manner that's provocative and satisfying, and Gilligan was keenly aware of it as he and his writers toiled away for endless hours in search of the perfect ending. "I think plenty of people out there will have had a different ending for this show in their mind's eye and therefore we're bound to disappoint a certain number of folks," he says, "but I really think I can say with confidence that we made ourselves happy and that was not remotely a sure thing for the better part of a year. I feel that the ending satisfies me and that's something that I'm happy about." Gilligan spoke with EW about the fates for Walt and Jesse, the possible alternate endings, the classic Western movie that turned out to be a huge influence on the ending and the most structurally important scene of the finale.
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘Virgin River’ Season 4 Trailer Released by Netflix (TV News Roundup)

The official trailer for season 4 of “Virgin River,” the Netflix romantic drama based on the novels of Robyn Carr, has been released. “Virgin River” stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe, a nurse practitioner who accepts a job offer to move from Los Angeles to the titular North Carolina small town. The show follows Melinda as she adjusts to small town life and gets involved with romantic drama, particularly involving local restaurant owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2022

It's almost a new month, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to streaming services, including HBO Max. As the streamer closes out June with the final titles from its impressive June content roster, HBO Max is getting ready to freshen up its library with an entire list of new and exciting content for July 2022.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Update: Chad Cancelled at TBS on Day of Season 2 Premiere

Nasim Pedrad’s Chad just can’t catch a break. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates. TBS has cancelled the single-camera comedy just hours ahead of its previously scheduled Season 2 premiere. The cable network intends to assist in the search for a new home for Season 2.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Demascus - Martin Lawrence Joins Cast

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence is set for a key recurring role opposite Okieriete Onaodowan AMC’s Demascus, the half-hour comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and AMC Studios. The six-episode series is set to premiere next year on AMC and AMC+. Lawrence will play Demascus’ irascible Uncle...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Scream 6 cast reportedly adds Ready or Not star Samara Weaving

Bloody Disgusting is exclusively reporting that Ready or Not’s Samara Weaving and Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Tony Revolori have joined the cast of Scream 6. In a surprising twist, the film will be leaving Woodsboro for New York City. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed both Scream (2022)...
MOVIES

