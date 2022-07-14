ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avengers: Endgame directors are certain Hulk isn’t strongest MCU hero

By Anthony McGlynn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the MCU, almost every Avenger has a case for being the strongest. Thor is up there, with all that thunder and what not, Captain Marvel packs a punch, and Black Panther shouldn’t be sniffed at. For Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, one who isn’t in contention is...

Cody Brundige
2d ago

In the current iteration of MCU it is Wanda who literally can change reality with a thought. But they haven't delved into the uper echelon of the Marvel Universe in the comics. There are far stronger ones in existence they just haven't made a public appearance in the movies yet

