Athens, TN

Athens Council Night Out will continue in 2022, first one nearing

By Dewey Morgan Editor
 2 days ago
Members of the Athens City Council enjoyed meeting face-to-face with their constituents during the inaugural Council Night Out ice cream social at Heritage Park. Shown here (from left) are Athens resident Traci Carpenter; Council Member Jordan Curtis and his wife, Amanda; and Athens resident Dawn Martin. Andy Brusseau | The Daily Post-Athenian

The Athens City Council will continue to hold its Council Night Out listening sessions, with the first one of this year being planned for either late July or early August.

During Monday night’s study session, the council members discussed the sessions that allow citizens to communicate directly with members of the city council. Three of these sessions were held in 2021, the initial one at Heritage Park, the second at the McMinn Senior Activity Center and the third near North City Elementary School.

The events were created in an effort to facilitate conversation between the members of the city council and local citizens. At the inaugural night out in July of 2021, about 50 residents showed up.

During Monday night’s meeting, Mayor Bo Perkinson brought up the idea of starting these up again, noting that they hadn’t held one yet this year.

“I’d like us to decide if we want to have the council nights out this year,” he said.

Perkinson suggested doing one on Ingleside Avenue at the E.G. Fisher Public Library, but Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller suggested Cook Park.

As the council members were discussing that, Council Member Dick Pelley chimed in.

“Did you feel they were successful last year,” Pelley asked.

Perkinson responded in the affirmative.

“I thought they were,” he said. “We hadn’t done them in a number of years and just to be right out of the gate doing it, I think there could be more marketing for it.”

“It wasn’t crowded by any means, but it cost little to nothing,” Lockmiller added.

Pelley noted that he’s in favor of continuing with them, but agreed with Perkinson that they need to be publicized more.

“If we’re going to do it, the key is advertising,” Pelley said. “We had the same people every time, we need to get a cross section of the community.”

The plan from the beginning was to rotate locations and hold the event in a different area of town each time. Lockmiller said “the opportunity is there” to get more people out to the events.

“I think we should go to Cook Park and see if we can get a bigger crowd there,” Council Member Jordan Curtis said.

“I would highly recommend it being at Cook Park,” Pelley agreed.

No date was set for the next event, but the consensus was in the late July to early August range at Cook Park.

Athens, TN
