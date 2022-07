Reading Time: 7 minutes Published in partnership with BridgeDetroit Detroit has sought to reassure neighbors that they will include community voices in the next steps. Advocates and residents cite a lack of public engagement. Each day, the now-shuttered Detroit incinerator on Russell Street burned thousands of pounds of trash and released emissions that worsened health issues for many nearby ... The post Detroit’s incinerator is coming down. Now, neighbors want a say in repairing toxic legacy. appeared first on Planet Detroit. Detroit’s incinerator is coming down. Now, neighbors want a say in repairing toxic legacy. was first posted on July 15, 2022 at 11:04 am.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO