Some 137,000 Bitcoin BTC/USD are to be released into crypto markets from funds associated with 2011’s Mt. Gox hack. After the hack, another 850,000 Bitcoin was lost. Mt. Gox announced a “Rehabilitation Plan” last year to re-compensate investors who lost their funds years before. Up to 200,000 Bitcoin from the entire hack was found in 2014 which was frozen due to legal ongoings.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO