Fortnite challenges Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 6

THIS week’s Fortnite challenges are live and ready to be conquered.

If you’re looking to earn lots of quick Battle Pass XP, then the Fortnite weekly challenges are the best place to look.

Reality Seed pods are an important part of this week's challenges Credit: Epic Games

This time around, you’ll need to head back over to the Reality Tree and get yourself some more seeds and saplings.

Alongside that, you’ll be enjoying many of the fun new movement mechanics this season has to offer.

We’ll tell you where to go and what to do to complete every challenge and earn yourself 15k XP a pop.

Break open three Reality Seed pods

One of the unique features of this season, Reality Seeds can be planted to grow saplings that earn you items.

The pods containing these seeds can be found in and around the Reality Falls biome in the southwest corner of the map.

You’ll need to be on the lookout for thick roots containing purple bulbs. Just bust open three of them and you’ll complete this challenge.

Deal 1000 damage to opponents with Rare or better Assault Rifles

Assault Rifles are reliable weapons, and with the Combat Assault Rifle recently unvaulted, they’re more common than ever.

You’ll need to loot as many chests as you can and get a bit lucky to find yourself an AR that’s Rare-tier (blue) or better.

Dealing 1000 damage is no easy feat, and you likely won’t do it in a single match, so spend a decent amount of time at the start of each match looking for the right weapon.

Land headshots from 40 or more meters with the Hammer Assault Rifle

One of the new weapons added in Chapter 3 Season 3, the Hammer Assault Rifle packs quite the punch, but this challenge calls for accuracy, not power.

To land headshots from such a distance, you’ll need to get the drop on your target, so try to be as sneaky as possible and only take a shot you know you can hit.

If you get into a long-range firefight then control your fire to keep recoil low and accuracy high.

Pick a Legendary or Mythic fruit from a Reality Sapling

If you’ve planted a Reality Seed and let it grow into a sapling, then eventually it’ll start to grow fruit that drops weapons when you pick them.

However, for this challenge, you shouldn’t pick your fruit right away. If you leave it for a few matches then eventually the fruit will mature and increase in rarity.

You’ll get less fruit at the higher tiers, but it’s worth it for the powerful weapons you’ll get when picking a Legendary or Mythic fruit.

Purchase an Exotic weapon from a character

Right now in Fortnite, there is a bargain bin sale going on for character’s services.

These NPCs spawn all over the map and will give you helpful bonuses in exchange for gold bars, and right now everything they offer is half price.

Four NPCs will give you Exotic weapons, and you can highlight them on your map by selecting this challenge in the menu.

Use a Baller, zipline, and a geyser in a single match

This season had got plenty of ways to get you moving extremely quickly, and you’ll need to use three of them in quick succession here.

You can find a Baller around the rollercoaster at Rave Cave.

The best spot for ziplines is Loot Lake in the dead centre of the map.

Finally, geysers are dotted around the Reality Falls biome.

These spots are quite close together, so hitting all of them in a single match shouldn’t be a problem.

Use the Grapple Gove to catch onto a zipline while airborne

The Grapple Glove is a brilliant item that lets your swing around wherever you want like you were Spider-Man.

Pick up one of these items from one of the stations dotted around the map. They’re bright pink, you can’t miss them.

Then, get near a zipline and swing off of something that’ll get you into the air. Any nearby tree or cliff with do the trick.

As you descend, float over to the zipline and interact when the button prompt appears. You’ll attach to the zipline and complete this challenge.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.

