65-Year-Old Tampa Man Killed When Struck By Car On Dale Mabry

TAMPA, Fla. – A 65-year-old Tampa man was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that happened on Wednesday around 9:00 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a car was traveling southbound on Dale Mabry Highway approaching Cortez Drive.

According to FHP, the 65-year-old Tampa man was walking westbound across Dale Mabry Highway and entered the path of the car.

The vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old Tampa man, collided with the man who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

