COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri Center for Regenerative Agriculture will host free cover crop workshops in late July at four locations throughout the state. These one-day events are for farmers, landowners, those in the ag industry, conservation staff and anyone else interested in learning more about cover crops for their region, said Rob Myers, an MU Extension agronomist and one of the speakers at the workshops.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO