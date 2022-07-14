ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Storms uproot trees in the East Valley

AZFamily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaising awareness about fibroids and how they impact people with uteruses. “It’s really a color that’s been associated with a lot of trauma and fear for me,” said founder Tanika Gray Valbrun. “You’re really planning...

AZFamily

Phoenix couple claims nearby I-17 construction is causing home to shake

Another First Alert Weather Day is ahead for Sunday with extreme heat still expected, with a high of 113 expected. Gov. Ducey deploys National Guard troops to Flagstaff to help with flooding. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. 30 National Guard members are heading to Flagstaff on Saturday to help with...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

'Went for a morning waddle': Ducks strolling on I-10 rescued by DPS

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A family of ducklings is safe and sound after two DPS troopers escorted them across Interstate 10 and Fairway Drive in Avondale early Saturday morning, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) pictures showed. The roadway camera pictures captured the guiding efforts of the troopers as they controlled...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

New River residents concerned over neighborhood being overrun by cows

Some Jerome locals fed up with visitors taking their permitted parking spots. The town has created permitted parking for residents, but some visitors aren’t following the rules. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Maceo Carter says on his flight from Phoenix to Denver, United Airlines employees broke his wheelchair to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two popular mountains in Phoenix will be temporarily closed due to heat this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hikers hoping to hit the trails on two popular Phoenix mountains in the late morning or afternoon on Saturday and Sunday will have to make other plans. Camelback Mountain’s Echo and Cholla trails and trails connected to Piestewa Peak Trailhead will be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. That’s because the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Saturday and Sunday. Signs will be posted reminding people of the closure, and the parking lot gates will be closed.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix fire crews describe most common calls they’re responding to during heat wave

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Friday marks the eighth day in a row with temperatures above 110 degrees, making for the hottest week of the year so far. Our team rode along with the Phoenix Fire Department to find out what calls they’re responding to when temperatures jump, and what they’re up against. This weekend Piestewa Peak and Camelback Mountains will close from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Good Morning Arizona

Field Trip Friday: Having fun out of the sun in the Valley. Scott Pasmore and Tess Rafols spent the morning out on Field Trip Friday to show you how to have fun OUT of the sun!. New 3-digit suicide, self-harm hotline 988 launches on Saturday. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Most popular alternative cars in Phoenix named

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Once gas prices started going up, Valley drivers with electric or hybrid vehicles didn’t mind at all. In a previous On Your Side report, drivers were basically gloating. “Looking back at it, it was the best choice I’ve ever made. I’m saving money hand over fist,” one electric vehicle driver told us.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

East Valley residents cleaning up damage from Wednesday night's storm

Glendale man recovering in hospital after being set on fire at bus stop. Family says Blake Angerer is still in the hospital after suffering third-degree burns to more than 70% of his body. FIRST ALERT WX: Monsoon storms heading to parts of the Valley. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Thunderstorms...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Arizona Is Home To A 3-Story, High-Speed Waterslide

Summer is in full swing and people are itching to get outside and play in the water. What better way to do that then by going down a three-story, high-speed waterslide?. Only In Your State reported that Arizona is home to a huge waterslide that is not for the faint of heart. Located at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa, the waterslide is the perfect thrill for anyone.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gilbert man shares struggles of flying disabled after wheelchair mishandled

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Flying has been difficult for so many during this pandemic, and that’s especially true for passengers with disabilities. Damage to wheelchairs or scooters can make it difficult to move, much less fly. A February Bureau of Transportation Statistics consumer report shows that more than...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

2nd night of Valley storms leave behind downed power lines and other damage

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (TV3/CBS 5) — A second night of monsoon activity around the Valley left more damage behind, this time around the Queen Creek area. Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, the westbound lanes of Ocotillo Road at Sossaman were shut down due to storm damage. It’s expected to remain closed until sometime around noon on Friday.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Top 7 things to do around the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This weekend is bound to be a scorcher, but if you’re in the mood to get out of the house and enjoy someone else’s air conditioning, Arizona’s Family has you covered. Here are seven things to do around the Valley to beat the...
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

Over 50 Firefighters Battle Roaring House Fire | Phoenix

07.14.2022 | 1:15 AM | PHOENIX – Crews came on the scene to find a large home nearly fully involved in flames and were presented with immediate extinguishment challenges including power lines down in the front of the home and propane tanks to the rear. The command officer balanced the fire to a first alarm for needed manpower and assumed a defensive posture. Elevated master streams were introduced to the firefight and the main body of fire was quickly extinguished. Crews are on the scene now hitting hotspots and will be for another hour.
PHOENIX, AZ
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Cave Creek, New River, Central Phoenix by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Valley; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 111 to 114. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Community helps veteran's widow in Glendale

Raising awareness about fibroids and how they impact people with uteruses. “It’s really a color that’s been associated with a lot of trauma and fear for me,” said founder Tanika Gray Valbrun. “You’re really planning your life around your period.”. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Field Trip Friday: Having fun out of the sun in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Scott Pasmore and Tess Rafols spent the morning out on Field Trip Friday to show you some things in the Valley to get you having fun OUT of the sun!. The Denettes program started in 2018 and is made of five teams: Affinity, Synergy, Harmony, Unity and Rising Stars. Synchronized ice skating is incredibly competitive as a sport, and the Denettes are proud to represent Chandler on the ice!
PHOENIX, AZ

