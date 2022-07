Shelters are full, and homeless pets need help now! That's why BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell are launching a summer Empty the Shelters adoption event! With their help sponsoring adoption costs, this whole week, until Saturday, July 16, all of the adult dogs will be just $50 to adopt, adult cats will be $25, rabbits will also be $25, and other small animals will be fee-waived along with our senior pets!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO