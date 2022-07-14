Dog Days Riverfest Sponsor Interview: Holston Distributing

Kingsport’s annual Fun Fest celebration officially kicks off Friday!. As always, organizers have a great lineup of fun activities, including the parade, a daily scavenger hunt, fantastic concerts, the Crazy 8s 8K run, spectacular fireworks, and so much more! There truly is something for everyone! But remember, whether you enjoy Fun Fest or other summertime activities such as picnics, gardening, hiking or water sports, the high temperatures associated with the summer months can often stress your heart. In addition, if you have heart disease or risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes, you may be at increased risk for heat stress and heat-related injuries.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO