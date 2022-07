Christophe Galtier has been in the Paris Saint-Germain job for nearly two weeks and the Frenchman has spent most of that time getting to grips with the massive task facing him and sporting adviser Luis Campos at Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1-winning former Lille OSC boss will get his first look at his players in action on Friday when they take on second tier outfit Quevilly Rouen Metropole in a friendly before heading to Japan to continue preseason preparations the following week, which you can stream on CBS Sports Network.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO