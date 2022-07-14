ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 Drivers and Bosses Are Real Mad About Track Limits

By Jerry Perez
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago

F1 stewards noted 43 track limits infringements at the Austrian GP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Icrzr_0gfV8TfH00
Guenther Ib

After race stewards recorded a staggering 43 track limits infringements at last weekend's Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, the general consensus among F1 drivers and bosses is that the issue will only get worse. Paul Ricard, for example, is one of the upcoming tracks with large, paved run-off areas. These usually entice drivers to push the limits of their racing lines, typically resulting in track limits violations. And in the recent case of Red Bull's Sergio Perez, it can even lead to deleted qualifying laps.

Perez's boss, Team Principal Christian Horner, has been rather outspoken about the issue, claiming that this will only be a "bigger issue."

"I think the problem is the nature of the circuits invites the drivers to use the track limits," said Horner, according to Motorsport. "I think [Paul] Ricard will be a bigger issue in that there is a genuine time gain to be had. And obviously, you've got acres of tarmac there, so it's just inviting you to run offline."

Haas F1 racing driver Mick Schumacher echoed the same sentiment, saying that "it’s something to be discussed, as I think in Paul Ricard especially it will be a big concern."

Perez's entire weekend at the Austrian GP was greatly affected by the lap deletion during qualifying, forcing him to start further than down the grid for the Sprint race on Saturday. As Schumacher said, the whole thing is "a bit silly."

“It does look a bit silly if for going a centimeter of track you get a penalty of five seconds, and most of the time when you go off you don’t gain any lap time, which is worse," added the German.

Whether it's at the Red Bull Ring, Paul Ricard, Monza, or any of the other upcoming tracks that are known for having smooth run-offs that hardly penalize drivers for going wide, both drivers and team bosses agree a solution must be implemented. Monitoring track limits visually appears to be the only process in place right now, essentially leaving it up to race control to police drivers throughout the weekend.

Current F1 world champion Max Verstappen, who has previously called these track-limits issues "a bit of a joke," has a solution in mind.

"Then just add a wall or bring some gravel back," said Verstappen, according to Motorsport. "It doesn’t look good for the sport as well. I don’t think we should have this, ah you went 1mm over, that’s a penalty or whatever."

So everyone's up in arms about track limits, very few people (except Verstappen) are offering real solutions, and it's clear that this will be the problem that keeps on giving. Perhaps the new, controversial, FIA race directors will come up with a solution in time for the French Grand Prix.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYMV0_0gfV8TfH00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fernando Alonso believes Formula 1 is still ‘too boring’ and ‘predictable’ despite new regulations

Fernando Alonso says Formula 1 is still “too boring” and “predictable” this season despite the new regulations for 2022 designed to improve racing. The two-time world champion returned to the sport in 2021 with Alpine after a two-year absence and has made it known that this year’s new regulations - designed to enhance wheel-to-wheel racing across the field - is what is keeping him in the cockpit. Yet Alonso, who turns 41 later this month, has scored just 29 points in 11 races and lies 10th in the Drivers’ Championship and told Dutch outlet NOS that the impact of the...
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

MotoGP Legend Kenny Roberts Recounts Rivalry With Barry Sheene

Kenny Roberts will always be known for becoming the first American to win the 500cc Grand Prix Championship. The three-time premier class titleholder also has two A.M.A. Grand National Championships to his name. However, legacy isn’t solely determined by accomplishments, it's also shaped by the opponents one faces along the way.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Edwards leads opening Lime Rock IMSA practice for BMW

John Edwards, driving the No. 25 BMW M Team RLL M4 GT3, ended up with the quickest time in the first practice at Lime Rock Park for Saturday’s GT-only FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Edwards was the fastest of the GTD PRO cars, while Robert Megennis was second overall and first in GTD in the No. 39 CarBahn with Peregrine Racing Lamborghini Huracán, less than a tenth of a second off Edwards.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Christian Horner
racer.com

Haas can 'march forward' now that both drivers are scoring - Steiner

Haas can hope to “march forward” in the constructors’ championship now that both of its drivers are scoring points on a regular basis, according to team principal Guenther Steiner. Mick Schumacher picked up his first points in Formula 1 at the British Grand Prix and followed that...
MOTORSPORTS
SlashGear

Porsche Just Released Its Most Expensive Model Ever

Porsche has just released its most expensive model ever, breaking the record by a significant amount of money. The German sports car manufacturer wasn't likely attempting to break their own record just for the sake of saying so, but they've done so anyway, coming in with a price well over their previous most expensive model — the Porsche RS Spyder LMP2 — which sold for $1.5 million in 2008.
CARS
Racing News

Richard Petty race car for sale

Richard Petty is a 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. He ended his career in 1992 with 200 career wins, the most all-time. His last win came in 1984 at Daytona. View photos of thee Richard Petty car below. Now, a car from the 1986-87 season has surfaced on the marketplace....
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1 Drivers#Austrian#Red Bull#Team Principal#Motorsport#Sprint
FanSided

NASCAR: The big Aric Almirola development isn’t anything new

Speculation about whether the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season will actually be Aric Almirola’s final season has increased, but this development isn’t anything new. Before the start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola announced that the season would be his 15th and final season as a full-time Cup Series driver and his fifth and final season with Stewart-Haas Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
The Drive

A Porsche GT1 Body Kit for Your 986 Boxster Is Coming Soon

It’s a modern interpretation of the iconic Porsche 911 GT1. The Porsche 911 GT1 is one of the lesser-known supercars. While popular among Porsche diehards, it never quite reached the level of fame some of its Italian rivals did in the late '90s. The GT1 was actually a wild-looking Le Mans prototype race car adorned with the face of a 996-generation 911. A street-legal version was also made, dubbed the Straßenversion, which is now basically unobtanium, due to its incredible rarity and price. As a result, Shimie Moore, the owner of Vale Automotive in Ireland, decided to create a GT1 body kit conversion for the first-gen (986) Porsche Boxster.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
motor1.com

Former F1 race director Masi responds to FIA departure

Michael Masi says it was a “pleasure and honour” to work for the FIA as Formula 1 race director and in previous roles after formally leaving the organisation. Masi was given the race director job after Charlie Whiting passed away on the eve of the 2019 Australian GP, and he held it for three full seasons until last year’s Abu Dhabi GP controversy proved to be the trigger for his departure from the job in February.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Rovanpera snatches WRC Rally Estonia lead in late Friday storm

Runaway WRC points leader Kalle Rovanpera snatched a surprise Rally Estonia lead after a dramatic finale to Friday’s opening leg derailed his Toyota teammate and day-long pacesetter Elfyn Evans. Evans started the day in scintillating form, winning the first five special stages in dry conditions to build a lead...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Rovanpera puts on a Saturday masterclass at WRC Rally Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera took a giant leap towards his fifth win of the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship with a superlative performance at Rally Estonia on Saturday. The 21-year-old Finn, who became the youngest WRC rally winner in history on Estonia’s gravel roads 12 months ago, reeled off seven consecutive fastest times in his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 on Saturday’s second leg to demoralize teammate and early leader Elfyn Evans.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula E: Sustainability meets speed as New York hosts race challenging perceptions and performance

Across the final weeks of July, one of the FIA’s flagship championships visits two high-profile locations, aiming to capture yet more of the world’s imagination - both for the sport and for the future.This weekend, it’s not Formula One which takes centre stage - Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Co enjoy an increasingly rare weekend off - but Formula E, the all-electric championship which this time out heads to New York City.The no-emissions competition has come a long way since its inception in the early 2010s and first race season in 2014/15, with the current iteration featuring a second generation...
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

Michael Matthews brings the heat with epic win at Tour de France

Australian cycling star Michael Matthews believes he’s reprised the story of his distinguished career with one epic triumph of rare courage and heart at the Tour de France. The man from Canberra, known throughout cycling as “Bling” for his love of shiny baubles, produced his most glittering victory on Saturday on an exhausting, undulating 192.5km slog from Saint Etienne to Mende.
CYCLING
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy