KU football signee Mason Ellis has had a change in his enrollment plans. The Mulvane native was initially going to grayshirt and arrive in Lawrence following the 2022 football season. Now, Ellis will enroll on a scholarship effective immediately, his family tells Phog.net. Ellis has been on KU’s campus this summer for workouts. The news was first reported to Phog.net VIP subscribers.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO