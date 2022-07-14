ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

The alleged thieves’ pockets were ‘bulging’ with coins when police discovered him

By Brett Crossley
 2 days ago
Williamsport, Pa. —Williamsport Police offices said the man had blood dripping from his hand and nearly two pounds of change in his pocket as they discovered him near the 100 block of West Edwin Street.

Officers said they received a report for numerous vehicles being broken into on July 3 and were dispatched to the area.

Cody James Kyle, 35, of Williamsport was discovered a short time later smelling of alcohol with blood shot eyes, police said. Several vehicles were discovered in the area with open doors and windows.

Kyle used a street sign during one of the break-ins, stealing two knives and damaging items inside the vehicle, police said. Kyle wondered around center city with no purpose prior to the thefts, according to an affidavit.

No bail was listed for Kyle, who was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, theft from a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, and loitering. He is scheduled to appear in Lycoming County Court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 25.

