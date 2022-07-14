ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High incarceration rate leaves most of Kentucky’s jails overpopulated. See the data.

By Herald-Leader staff report
 2 days ago
The majority of Kentucky’s county jails are over capacity, and some have more than double the number of inmates they’re meant to accomodate, according to Department of Corrections data. Jeremy Chisenhall jchisenhall@herald-leader.com

With more than 21,000 people in its county jails and more than 9,000 people behind bars in state prisons, Kentucky has one of the highest incarceration rates in the world, according to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.

The majority of the state’s county jails have more inmates than they have beds, with some jails having more than double the population than they have the capacity to hold.

Due to fears about COVID-19 spread in congregate settings, Gov. Andy Beshear in 2020 released certain inmates from detention facilities. The move briefly alleviated overpopulation issues in jails, but jailers are again reporting high numbers of inmates.

See where Kentucky’s county jails are the most overpopulated, and why new legislation has led to concerns of overpopulation getting worse.

Gonzo Life
2d ago

I have a suggest, let everyone on cannabis charges go, drop the charge and decriminalize it....that's not the end all be all, but it's a suggestion that could have an immediate impact, and look at how much money we could save by stopping pay for this cannabis assembly...

10
Junebug59
2d ago

Our state makes so much money off families of incarcerated people, why would they want to stop making that kind of money. Only 1.5% goes back to any incarcerated person. Too many wealthy people making fortunes off the poorest people.

9
mac daddy
2d ago

put criminals on a farm work them like a slave, and things will change! giving them 3meals a day and a room does not deter !!!

5
