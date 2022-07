You're probably familiar with the Texas state flower, the Bluebonnet, or the state bird, which is the mockingbird. But did you know there's also a state fish? The Guadalupe bass, found only in clear streams and rivers in the central portion of Texas, almost disappeared 30 years ago. Its comeback, due to efforts of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, is a great success story.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO