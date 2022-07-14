ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Solon successes due to teamwork, mayor says

By BECKY RASPE braspe@cjn.org
Cleveland Jewish News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, all of the city’s greatest accomplishments over the last year are due to the ability of internal leadership teams to work together and deliver the quality of life residents have come to expect. “We operate as a team and we all work...

Morning Journal

Pam Ohradzansky resigns seat on Avon Lake Schools board

During the July 12, meeting of the Avon Lake City Schools Board of Education, members voted to accept the resignation of member Pam Ohradzansky, effective immediately, according to a news release from the school district. Ohradzansky has served on the board for the past 18 years. She was first appointed...
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

City Barbeque expands with recently opened Solon location

Barbecue is a long-beloved American tradition that tingles the taste buds and brings with it that elusive nostalgia of summertime and friendship. City Barbeque has its sights set on bringing both flavor and camaraderie to the area with its new Solon location at 6372 SOM Center Road. The restaurant opened on May 23.
Cleveland Jewish News

Summer of Kindness challenge underway

The Summer of Kindness is a community-wide challenge and activity for participants of all ages through Aug. 19 as the Values-in-Action Foundation’s initiative, Kindland, working to make Northeast Ohio the “Kindest Land” in the nation, according to a news release. The Summer of Kindness Challenge features a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood Buzz helps make city No. 1

I can’t believe that the Beachwood Buzz and editor and publisher Debby Rapoport were not part of the evaluation of suburbs that made Beachwood the No. 1 suburb in the Cleveland Magazine rankings. The spread of information and activities that the Buzz covers, plus its professional components – design,...
BEACHWOOD, OH
WKYC

Cleveland job fair offers formerly incarcerated persons a 'second chance'

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a 2019 story about Edwin's Bakery, a business dedicated to employing and training formerly incarcerated individuals. The Cuyahoga County Office of Reentry and Northeast Ohio VA Healthcare System partnered Friday to host the fourth annual Breaking Down Barriers Hiring Event, a job fair aimed at helping formerly incarcerated persons seek jobs and remove legal barriers in the hiring process.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nominations open for CJN 18 Difference Makers

The Cleveland Jewish News is calling all those who have made a difference in 2022. It’s time to nominate someone you know or maybe yourself for the 2022 CJN class of CJN 18 Difference Makers. Did you make a difference at your synagogue, in your business, your school or...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Parma closes summer school after threat

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Summer classes in the Parma City School District are canceled on Thursday after a resident threatened violence against the schools. The district tweeted the announcement late last night. “We are working with the Parma Police Department to ensure that there is no actual threat of...
PARMA, OH
News-Herald.com

Wickliffe road projects on schedule to get done

Little by little, Euclid Avenue in Wickliffe is coming along in regard to the storefront renovation program the city has put in place. “We budgeted for that on Euclid Avenue and business took advantage,” Mayor Joe Sakacs said. “There will be some new signs going up and parking lots repaved. The parking lot looks beautiful next to the Wickliffe Eagles and over by Federated (Car Care), they’re starting to redo and replace their parking lot. I believe the Sid Savitt plaza by Subway and Redwing will be getting a new parking lot as well.”
WICKLIFFE, OH
Cleveland.com

Closing of UH Richmond Medical Center services will be tough on Richmond Heights’ budget, but mayor says residents will still get quality medical care

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The announcement Thursday (July 14) that University Hospitals, come Aug. 12, will no longer provide inpatient and emergency services or surgeries at its UH Richmond Medical Center will hurt the city’s tax base, but Mayor Kim Thomas and Richmond Heights Fire Chief Marc Neumann say it won’t necessarily have an impact on the level of medical care available to residents.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Krantz, Bryon

This isn’t a sad time, it’s merely the end of my era. I’ve lived a somewhat long and absolutely full life. Born in Detroit, Michigan to Esther Ghinsburg Krantz and Maurice B. Krantz, I along with my sister Treva grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Soon after graduation from Dartmouth College, I was lucky enough to convince Joan Liebenthal to marry me. It was the beginning of a marvelous journey through life together. By the time I graduated from Western Reserve University Law School (yes that’s right, it became CWRU later) we had one son. Marc was born during my second year and Brett a year after commencement. We were blessed and still are with two fantastic sons. The loss of Marc while skiing put me in a dark place from which I never fully recovered. I thought about him often and continually missed him. Both sons as good as they are married up. Marc married Michele Silverman and they had three amazing children, Ellen, Tara and Ross. Brett and Liz Weiss brought another three very special children to our family, Matthew, Tyler and Danielle. I’m more than a proud grandfather. These six are beautiful young people. They all have bright futures. My only regret about leaving is that I won’t be here to see each find their place in the world.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
newsnet5

Cleveland traffic safety issues have the city launching an initiative in the coming weeks

CLEVELAND — Cleveland residents like Noemi Ortiz report they are tired of living in fear due to speeding and reckless driving in their neighborhoods. Ortiz first contacted News 5 about the issue near her home at West 25th Street and Meyer Avenue on June 30. While on the scene, a 10-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike. Fortunately, the boy was not injured, but the incident punctuated her traffic safety concerns.
CLEVELAND, OH

