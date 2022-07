Deion Sanders hasn’t been afraid to shake things up in HBCU football since he took over as Jackson State head football coach, and that trend continues. While Jackson State hosted an HBCU showcase for the XFL, Sanders was interviewed on ESPN. He was asked about the impact of re-alignment amongst the Power Five conferences in college football on HBCU football. Sanders stated that he thinks it will have a direct impact.

JACKSON, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO