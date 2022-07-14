ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Europe wildfires: Heatwave fuels blazes across the continent

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA heatwave spreading across Europe is fuelling wildfires in Portugal, France and Spain. Around 3,500 firefighters in...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

Villages battle wildfires in Portugal; Europe swelters

BEMPOSTA, Portugal (AP) — More than 3,000 firefighters battled Thursday alongside ordinary Portuguese citizens desperate to save their homes from several wildfires that raged across the European country, fanned by extreme temperatures and drought conditions linked to climate change. Central Portugal has been particularly hard hit by a spate of blazes this week. In the village of Bemposta, residents used garden hoses to spray their lawns and roofs in hopes they could save them from the raging wall of red flames that approached through the wooden hills late Wednesday. “It began spreading towards that way, the wind was blowing that way towards the mountain,” said 88-year-old Antonio Carmo Pereira, while pointing to the flames on the outskirts of his village. “In a few minutes I couldn’t see anything, just smoke.” “(It’s) dangerous, yes. It’s surrounding all the houses,” he said. “I am afraid, but where can I go? Jump into a water tank? Let me stay here and look.”
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Wildfires raging across Europe aggravated by climate change, EU warns

A dangerous heat wave is fueling fires across Europe and climate change is "aggravating the situation, making countries more prone to wildfires and increasing the intensity of such events," a new EU report warns. What's happening: Thousands of firefighters are battling blazes in searing heat across the continent. The fires...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Certain UK Counties To Experience Scattered Showers Before Massive Heatwave

Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist with the British Weather Services, told Express.co.uk that only residents in the UK's north and northwest will feel the mild reprieve. Locations including Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and Merseyside are included in this. However, Dale was unable to provide particular timeframes owing to the...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Scorching heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe

LEIRIA, Portugal, July 13 (Reuters) - Nearly 20 blazes raged across Portugal and several burned in western Spain on Wednesday, menacing villages and disrupting tourists' holidays amid a heatwave that meteorologists expect to push temperatures into the high 40s Celsius.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Wildfires blaze across sweltering southwest Europe

Southwest Europe baked under sweltering temperatures on Friday for a fifth day, with the heat sparking devastating wildfires, forcing the evacuations of thousands and ruining holidays. Armies of firefighters battled blazes in France, Portugal and Spain as Britain braced for "extreme heat" in coming days and even Irish forecasters predicted...
ENVIRONMENT
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
The Independent

What was Britain’s notorious heatwave of 1976 like?

Britain is currently sweltering in its second heatwave of the summer, with temperatures passing 30C on Monday and tipped to rise beyond 35C in southeast England on Sunday.The Met Office has issued an amber warning concerning the extreme heat forecast for the coming weekend and has warned that the phenomenon is likely to become a more regular occurrence by 2050 as a result of the climate crisis.While it is certainly scorching out there, the standard by which all British summers are judged remains June to August of 1976, when the UK reportedly recorded its hottest average temperature for more...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Beast

European Heat Wave Kills Hundreds, Threatens Tourism Revival

Extreme temperatures and devastating droughts across Europe are quickly turning what was supposed to finally be a return to normalcy for the region’s tourist entities into an inferno. More than 360 people have died in Spain since July 10 in an historic heat wave that has seen temperatures hover...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

The Independent

Chafing chefs and boiling brewers: the hardest jobs to do in a heatwave

As you spend the weekend sweating and in search of shade, you won’t need informing that Britain is enduring what may prove to be the hottest heatwave on record.Temperatures are expected to soar above 35C on Sunday with modelling suggesting it could climb as high as 40C as people return to work on Monday and Tuesday.For many of us, this will be uncomfortable. Unions have called for working from home to be allowed where possible, while many companies have relaxed dress codes. Reports suggest that in the City – one of London’s most formal working environments – straw hats have...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

TIME

U.K. Braces for Heatwave as National Emergency Is Declared

The U.K. has declared a national emergency as it braces for a heatwave after the United Kingdom’s National Severe Weather Warning Service issued its first ever “red” warning for extreme heat. Much of England is expected to experience record high heat of 104 degrees early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Firefighters battle wildfires from Portugal to France

A spate of wildfires is scorching Western Europe, with firefighters battling blazes in Portugal, Spain and southern France on Wednesday amid an unusual heat wave that authorities are linking to climate change.In Portugal, Civil Protection commander André Fernandes said that multiple fires have caused the evacuation of more than 600 people. About 120 people needed medical treatment, with two people — one civilian and one firefighter — suffering serious injuries, Fernandes said.Water-dumping planes helped 1,300 firefighters combat the worst of the blazes in the nation’s central area, while another 1,000 worked to bring other fires under control.The European heat...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Wildfire warning for storm-hit Northumberland forests

Fire chiefs are warning people not to light campfires or use barbecues in Northumberland's countryside amid fears current dry conditions could spark wildfires. It comes as forestry teams continue to mop up after Storm Arwen and say broken tree tops and branches are tinder dry. A blaze at Kyloe Woods...
ENVIRONMENT

