ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Regina Carter, Kenny Garrett and Louis Hayes named 2023 NEA Jazz Masters

By Nate Chinen
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nt56s_0gfV3Jgw00
Regina Carter. Jonathan Chimene/WBGO

Three exemplary musicians born and raised in Detroit — drummer Louis Hayes, saxophonist Kenny Garrett and violinist Regina Carter — will soon be recognized as NEA Jazz Masters. According to an announcement this morning by the National Endowment for the Arts, they are among the 2023 class of inductees, along with producer and author Sue Mingus.

The NEA Jazz Masters fellowship, often described as the nation's highest honor for jazz, brings with it a $25,000 award and a prestigious title. According to longstanding custom, the new class will be honored in a gala NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concert, to be held on April 1, 2023. The concert, presented in collaboration with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, will be free to attend with a reservation, and webcast live at NPR.org and arts.gov.

Detroit has produced its share of previous NEA Jazz Masters, but never in a sweep like this. "It represents the profound legacy and lineage of jazz from Detroit," critic Mark Stryker tells NPR Music, "and the influence that this city has had on this music over the last 75 years." Stryker's 2019 book, Jazz From Detroit, includes chapters devoted to each of the three new musician honorees.

As for Sue Mingus, recipient of the 2023 A.B. Spellman NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship for Jazz Advocacy, she originally hails from Milwaukee, though she's a quintessential New Yorker. Known for her tireless efforts on behalf of Charles Mingus — her late husband, the brilliant bassist and composer whose centennial was commemorated this year — Sue drove the creation of both the Charles Mingus Collection at the Library of Congress and a Mingus High School Festival and Competition. She has kept several legacy bands in circulation; one of them, the Mingus Big Band, won her a Grammy as producer in 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ICzj_0gfV3Jgw00
Louis Hayes. Jonathan Chimene/WBGO

Hayes, at 85, hails from a generation that refined the sound of modern jazz in the postwar era, with an agile cymbal beat that propelled albums by Horace Silver, Cannonball Adderley, Yusef Lateef and many others. Writing about Hayes' brisk emergence on the scene in the '50s, Stryker observes that "he brought remarkable control to fast tempos, and he mastered the art of 'tippin'' — swinging with fierce intensity but soft-shoe elegance." Since making his self-titled debut in 1960, Hayes has also made his mark as a bandleader. In 2017, when he was celebrating the release of Serenade For Horace, Jazz Night in America caught up with Hayes for a crackling set at Dizzy's Club in New York.

Carter is 55, on the younger end of the spectrum for an NEA Jazz Master, but her achievements speak multitudes. A past recipient of both a MacArthur Fellowship and a Doris Duke Artist Award, she is the most celebrated jazz violinist of her generation, known for a warm, lustrous sound and a springy way with rhythm. Her albums — which variously nod toward Ella Fitzgerald, Paganini, Motown soul and West African kora music — chart a curious mind and a drive to collaborate. Along with bassist and fellow Detroiter Bob Hurst, she played an NPR Night Owl session in 2019. The following year, Jazz Night featured her and her husband, drummer Alvester Garnett, in the pandemic-era series Alone Together, recorded at their home in New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6BBw_0gfV3Jgw00
Kenny Garrett. Jonathan Chimene/WBGO

Garrett, 61, has been a vital force in jazz since his teens, in a succession of hard-bop bands that spotlighted his combustible energies. He joined Miles Davis' band in the late '80s, veering into a fusion mode on some of the world's biggest stages. By then he had already made his own debut album, Introducing Kenny Garrett, which announced his dynamic presence; his most recent, Sounds from the Ancestors, was listed among NPR Music's 50 Best Albums of 2021. As the title implies, it's a statement about dialoguing with the lineage. "As you get older you start to reflect on the past," Garrett says in Jazz From Detroit. "You also reflect on the future, but you do it with a clearer understanding of what happened before you."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

African World Festival returns to Detroit with new location, earlier dates

For the first time in more than three decades, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History’s annual African World Festival is moving to a new spot on the calendar. Though traditionally held in late August, the festival’s 39th installment will be held this weekend in a return to Hart Plaza. The celebration of African American history and culture will feature both local and international performers including Mama Sol, Lizz Wright, The Legendary Wailers and Seun...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

New Local Ebiara Fund Supports Emerging Black and Brown Developers in Detroit

Keona Cowan, left, executive vice president for lending at Invest Detroit. Roderick Hardamon, right, CEO and chief strategist for URGE Imprint. Ebiara, a word derived from West Africa meaning “wood” is a symbol of hope for one local organization bearing the same name. Detroit-based Ebiara (pronounced ebbie-air-a) is...
DETROIT, MI
flaunt.com

How Ali Alhashemi, a Licensed Barber, Is Changing Lives in Detroit

Ali Alhashemi is a licensed barber, educator, investor, and digital content creator. He also serves as the president of UpperCutz Barbershop, the CEO of The Groomed. Man, and the author of The Barber Al Story. His family are immigrants living in Dearborn, Michigan. Settling and growing up as immigrants was not easy for Ali. He lost his father and most of his relatives early in life, and his mother could barely afford to support her family.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
MetroTimes

First annual Grand Blvd. Art Stroll to highlight galleries along historic Detroit street

Three Detroit galleries are teaming up to showcase art and local businesses along Grand Boulevard with a new annual event. The Grand Blvd. Art Stroll will feature the work of more than 75 visual artists with an all-day reception of live painting, music, cocktails, and, of course, artwork for sale. The inaugural event takes place on Saturday, July 23 across Irwin House Gallery, Chroma, and Blackbird Gallery, which are all are located along the historic boulevard.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Miles Davis
Person
Kenny Garrett
Person
Charles Mingus
Person
Regina Carter
Person
Louis Hayes
Person
Yusef Lateef
Person
Cannonball Adderley
Person
Horace Silver
MLive.com

Carriage Town Porch Fest returns for it's third year

From left, Marian Leverette and Valencia Jordan dance to music next to their table that serves hot dogs and other food at the Carriage Town Porch Fest in Flint on Friday, July 15, 2022. Jordan lives in the house that the booth was set up outside. 5 / 29. Porch...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Pizza Cat opens Monday in Greektown with limited pizzas for $3.13

Greektown’s newest restaurant is casual and fun Pizza Cat. Officially opening Monday where the bar and arcade Ready Player One was, Pizza Cat will offer small pizzas for $3.13 starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The lunchtime offer runs through 3:13 p.m. Born in Toledo, the Pizza Cat brand specializes...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Highland Park High Class of 1972 to Hold 50th Reunion Celebration in August

Yvette Woodruff, left an HPHS alumna and reunion organizer, graduated from Highland Park High School in 1972. Anita George, right, Highland Park High School alumnae, and chair of the upcoming Class of 1972 school reunion. Fifty years ago the average yearly income was $9,697, U.S. President Richard Nixon was in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nea Jazz Masters#Jazz Music#Npr Org#Npr Music
US 103.1

Man Shot and Killed at Kid’s Birthday Party in Detroit

A man was shot and killed at a child's birthday party in Detroit on Friday. It was an ugly night on Detroit's west side after two men got into an argument at a park near Fullerton and Indiana avenues. The argument happened during a child's birthday party and escalated to the point where one of the men opened fire, killing the other man.
DETROIT, MI
wmar2news

Vigil scheduled Friday for slain Detroit police officer

DETROIT — On Friday, a vigil will be held for slain Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, ahead of a weekend full of final goodbyes. Courts was gunned down earlier this month while responding to a 911 call on Detroit's west side. Officers also killed the 19-year-old shooter at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
fox2detroit.com

'I own this home': Detroit woman's home listed on Airbnb by scammers

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman said her home was listed on Airbnb by scammers who claim to own the home and are renting it out but ultimately end up ripping people off. Imagine having a bunch of random people showing up at your home, believing they've paid to stay at your place. They're even looking for a key that's supposed to be hidden under the mat. That's exactly what's happening to one Detroit woman.
DETROIT, MI
Black Enterprise

Detroit Will Pay $7.5M To Wrongfully Convicted Black Man Who Claims Police Framed Him For Murder

Detroit City Council has agreed on a $7.5 million settlement to a man who claimed police switched bullets to frame him for a murder in 1992, according to The Associated Press. In June 2017, Desmond Ricks was released from prison after serving 25 years for a wrongful conviction. His exoneration and freedom were ensured by the dedication of gun experts and law students at the University of Michigan who proved his innocence.
DETROIT, MI
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy