ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

20 metros with the most tour and travel guides

By Bekah Wright
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

LollyLaw Debuts Online Native Payment Offering

Immigration lawyer-focused cloud-based practice management solution LollyLaw has launched LollyPayments, a native online payments platform that allows users to collect and reconcile payments without calling on third-party vendors, according to a Wednesday (July 13) press release. Paradigm recently acquired LollyLaw and LollyPayments becomes the third Paradigm product to launch fully...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Apps for Finding Cheap Tires and Services

Purchasing a new set of tires or booking a service to get a wheel alignment or balancing done is now considerably easy thanks to mobile apps. Many companies that offer both new and used tires have apps that allow people to browse through their inventory and make a purchase. Whether...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Wow Bao Leverages Vending Machines as Restaurants Rethink Self-Service

As restaurants look to navigate their ongoing labor challenges, many are leveraging the rise of tech-powered ordering channels to create new dining experiences. Chicago-based Asian-style restaurant brand Wow Bao, for one, which is available via hundreds of virtual locations in addition to a handful of brick-and-mortar stores, is leveraging the vending machine model to drive sales without investing in front-of-house staff or paying delivery service commissions. The brand announced Tuesday (July 12) a partnership with Automated Retail Technologies, making the former’s foods available through the latter’s Just Baked Hot Food vending machines.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guides#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Bounce Studied
WWD

Tech Forum: For Selfridges, the Future Is Now

Click here to read the full article. Selfridges sets a high bar. “Our purpose at Selfridges is to reinvent retail,” said Andrew Keith, managing director of the leading-edge, London-based department store. “For us, that’s always been looking to the future and being ready for what’s next.”More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsSelfridges unveils Europe's FAO Schwarz flagship destinationInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in Paris “We have always thought of our stores as immersive social spaces that are really more than shops. They’re places where culture, retail and entertainment collide. We are a destination. We...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Organize your family with the digital family bulletin board

If your family time could do with a little more organization you may be interested in a new digital family bulletin board in the form of the Hearth Display. Featuring a digital calendar and task manager the bulletin board has been specifically designed to help you organize and manage your household all from one place. Enabling family members to see at a glance today’s events or upcoming tasks. Perhaps it is time to ditch your corkboard or whiteboard for a more up-to-date digital way to communicate to the whole family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cult of Mac

Safeguard your home with this DIY security system

Is your home safe? With more than a million burglaries every year in the United States, it could be worth double-checking. If you want to ensure your home’s safety even when you aren’t there, you don’t need an expensive security system. The Smart Home DIY Wireless Alarm Security System is easy to install and can alert you 24/7 to a break-in.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
yankodesign.com

This smart luggage concept uses technology to make check-in and boarding less stressful

We have already surrendered most of our data to our phones, and it’s time to make good use of that data even without the phone. When people lose their phones, their feelings of loss and grief are often focused more on the data they lost along with the possession. Not everything can be synced with Google or Apple accounts, and not everyone has the luxury of large cloud backups. These incidents demonstrate how much of our information is stored in our mobile devices and how we’ve become so dependent on them at every turn. We can’t always whip out our phones from our pockets or bags, though, and there might be times when having them always in our hands can be a safety hazard. Sometimes, we need immediate access to information like boarding gates and times, and this design concept argues that a luggage handle is a better tool for that than your smartphone.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy