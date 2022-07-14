Hélas Encourages Daydreaming with Second Summer 2022 Drop

When Julia Fox isn’t cutting up Hanes tank tops and jeans to make her own, unique looks, she’s been known to pull pieces from up-and-coming designers—some who are even still students—in order to give more unknown names a bit of a bump of recognition. As the actress hits couture week, she’s been expertly balancing looks from more of those underground names with pieces from the mainstream designers showing collections. A beautiful, caped Iris Van Herpen gown was followed by a cropped jacket and low-slung skirt from Institut Français de la Mode student, Nicolas Pham. And when it came time to sit front row at the Alexandre Vauthier show on Tuesday, Fox didn’t miss a beat, stepping out in one of the designer’s most iconic pieces.

