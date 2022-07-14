ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hélas Encourages Daydreaming with Second Summer 2022 Drop

By Sanj Patel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the first instalment of its breezy summer collection last month, French skate brand Hélas returns with part two and once again focuses on casual pieces and premium sets, which pay homage to...

WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

The Anti-Trend Sandals Every Insider Is Wearing This Summer

For summer, we’re seeing major shoe trends from bold shades to fisherman sandals to edgy knee-high boots like the Balenciaga Cagoles on the rise. Time will tell how long these trends remain cool in fashion, but if you’re interested in investing in anti-trend shoes that you can bet on being stylish for years and years to come, look to minimalistic sandals. A style all the fashion people are wearing this summer, strappy sandals are minimalistic, sleek, and cool—all while being on-trend without overly trendy.
APPAREL
Elite Daily

The 18 Best Dresses For Summer Weddings

Wedding season is back in full swing, and I’m willing to bet you’ve got at least one or two on deck this season. The best dresses for summer weddings embrace the lush, vibrant energy of the season. They’re a touch more playful than what you might wear to a fall or winter wedding, because you’re able to lean into colorful hues, romantic florals, and bold prints — and summer weddings can occasionally be a bit more casual, too (though be sure to check the dress code!).
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Julia Fox Brings Her Dominatrix Style To Paris Couture Week

When Julia Fox isn’t cutting up Hanes tank tops and jeans to make her own, unique looks, she’s been known to pull pieces from up-and-coming designers—some who are even still students—in order to give more unknown names a bit of a bump of recognition. As the actress hits couture week, she’s been expertly balancing looks from more of those underground names with pieces from the mainstream designers showing collections. A beautiful, caped Iris Van Herpen gown was followed by a cropped jacket and low-slung skirt from Institut Français de la Mode student, Nicolas Pham. And when it came time to sit front row at the Alexandre Vauthier show on Tuesday, Fox didn’t miss a beat, stepping out in one of the designer’s most iconic pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

North West Won Paris Couture Week in Nose Rings, Bomber Jackets, and Platform Shoes

Likely influenced by her father Kanye West's personal style, North West is taking the fashion scene by storm with oversize silhouettes and edgy details, like leather jackets and chunky combat boots. She may be young, but she's already displaying a strong fashion aesthetic. Of course, it helps to have the assistance of expert stylists who can source designer pieces. At Paris Couture Fashion Week, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her grandma Kris Jenner for several public appearances, further proving she's a formidable fashion force in her own right.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
Page Six

Julia Fox poses on top of a taxi in her underwear

Folks, she’s at it again. Julia Fox stars in Alexander Wang’s new Bodywear campaign, modeling a white ribbed bralette ($30) and boxer briefs ($30) from the designer’s underwear collection while perched atop a yellow taxi, itself outfitted in a supersized pair of tighty whities. The “Uncut Gems”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.1. The Wiz

Yung Miami Slays In A $2,900 Saint Laurent Jumpsuit

Yung Miami’s style is everything and the rapper was recently spotted donning a Saint Laurent jumpsuit that we absolutely love!. Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the white, red and black $2,900 fit. The strapless, cut out ensemble fit her like a glove and featured a waist belt in the middle. She paired the look with black, closed toe heels and wore a bright red lip to match the top of the jumpsuit. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a slicked back ponytail with a middle part and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.
APPAREL
Distractify

Omarion's Little Brother, O'Ryan, Has Set Social Media Ablaze With Interesting Content

Talent frequently runs in the family — the late Michael Jackson and his family band, the Jackson Five, is a clear cut example. Not to mention, legendary actor Denzel Washington and his son, John David Washington also live up to that expectation. It's not uncommon for family members of celebrities to set their sights on making it big in entertainment. However, not everyone is able to achieve the same level of success.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Executes ‘Cool Girl’ Style in Tan Cargo Pants and Slingback Heels With Justin Timberlake at Dior Men’s Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Biel attended the Dior Men’s by Kim Jones Summer 2023 show in a laid-back outfit on Friday in Paris. As part of Paris Fashion Week, the actress arrived with her husband Justin Timberlake in matching outfits. The show which took place in Paris, France on June 24th showed a plethora of diverse and colorful menswear looks created by Dior’s Creative Director Kim Jones. The collection was built upon a spring-colored pallet with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Masters Canadian Tuxedo in Denim Shirt, Patchwork Jeans and Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, wore equally cool looks as they were spotted together on Sunday in New York. The TV personality stepped out in an all-denim outfit. She wore a medium-wash denim long-sleeve shirt with patchwork jeans. Her baggy jeans featured a low-rise waist as well as a wide-leg opening. She accessorized her outfit with a black Tiesto Racing trucker hat, orange sunglasses, an array of jewelry and a black tote bag. The supermodel added a pair of strappy sandals with her Canadian tuxedo. Her sandals featured black straps across her feet...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Regé-Jean Page Says ‘Bridgerton’ Can Recast His Role: ‘They’re Free to Do as They Like’

Click here to read the full article. “Bridgerton” breakout Regé-Jean Page has put the Netflix series in the rearview mirror, to the point where Page would have no qualms if the production were to recast his role moving forward. “They’re free to do as they like,” Page told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the premiere of Page’s new espionage action film “The Gray Man.” “Shonda [Rhimes, executive producer on ‘Bridgerton,’] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.” Page went on to acknowledge the goodwill he’s received for...
TV SERIES
Complex

William ‘Poogie’ Hart, Lead Singer of The Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, lead singer of the R&B band The Delfonics, has died at the age of 77. According to TMZ, the singer was hospitalized in Philadelphia after he was having trouble breathing. He later passed away on July 14 due to complications from surgery. Hart’s son, Hadi also confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hypebae

PLEASURES and Playboy Team Up For Summer Capsule Collection

Los Angeles-based streetwear label PLEASURES has teamed up with Playboy once again for the ultimate Summer 2022 capsule collection. Following the release of the brands’ first partnership from 2021, the new collection continues to pay homage to Playboy’s signature bunny motif but now with a summer-ready lens. Complete with embroidered jackets, printed denim and graphic T-shirts, the collection fuses PLEASURES’ subversive nature with Playboy’s unreserved imagery. Rounding off the collection is a range of collaborative accessories including co-branded beach towels, pool slides and sunglasses.
LOS ANGELES, CA

