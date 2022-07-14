Garbstore Taps Padmore & Barnes for Wild Animal Print Capsule

Adding to its Air Jordan lineup, the Jordan Brand is releasing a new iteration for the Fall rotation this year. Arriving in September, the Air Jordan 1 High OG is dressed in a bright, taxi yellow, black and sail color scheme. The classic offering comes in the typical “Black Toe” style blocking and uses a deeper canary yellow that is reminiscent of the New York City cabs. The contrasting panels throughout the shoe alternate between yellow, black, and white. The black tone is the main highlight that is seen on the laces, Swoosh and inner lining. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and taxi yellow outsole to round out the design.
