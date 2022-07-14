ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Watch Amazon’s New ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Teaser Trailer

By Joe Price
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith less than two months to go until it hits Prime Video, a second teaser trailer for Amazon’s highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series has arrived. Set thousands of years before JRR Tolkien’s novel trilogy and the Peter Jackson film adaptations, the...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Streaming On HBO Max or Netflix?

After selling nearly 12 million copies since its publication in 2018, the movie adaption of Where the Crawdads Sing is coming to theaters this weekend. Based on the mystery novel of the same name by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing follows two timelines. The first tells the story of a girl named Kya growing up in North Carolina in the 1950s, and the second follows the investigation of the murder of a local celebrity in that same North Carolina town. The two timelines slowly start to come together, but the resolution to this mystery may surprise you.
MOVIES
IGN

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Official Teaser Trailer

Watch the new teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, giving us our first look at some of Tolkien's characters from the island kingdom of Númenor. Meet Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). We also catch a glimpse of the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, and more.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere Date, Cast, Trailers, and More

It’s almost time to return to Middle-earth. Amazon’s lavish new Lord of the Rings show, The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power, will premiere on Prime Video on September 2. The show will explore a part of J.R.R. Tolkien‘s world hitherto only hinted at in the Appendices and other writings: the Second Age. This is the era in which men lived in peace in Númenor and the Rings of Power were forged. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will finally tell the story of how Sauron deceived the elves, dwarves, and mankind with flattery, trickery, and one ring to rule them all.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Rings Of Power#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Wasn't a Fan of His Thor Bod

Chris Hemsworth's wife wasn't feeling all that muscle he put on for Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview with USA Today, the actor revealed that Elsa Pataky didn't exactly love the bulging biceps on the God of Thunder. During lockdown, Hemsworth explained how he threw himself into training with nothing else to do. Most days consisted of being around his family and a variety of workouts. As a result, he showed up to set in literally the best shape of his life. It was apparent from all of the behind-the-scenes videos that the Thor star was taking this ramp-up process very seriously. Also of note were the wild workout videos from over the pandemic of him performing tasks like carrying massive trailer tires down his driveway. It's all paid off. But, the lady of the house would like him to tone it down in future effort. Hear the actor tell it right here.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Reveals New Trailer Before Fall Premiere

Gundam has spent decades telling countless stories revolving around the classic anime mech suits, with the next entry of the franchise arriving this October via The Witch From Mercury. With this next anime chapter featuring the first female protagonist on the long-running franchise, a new trailer has dropped that not only shows some of the new characters arriving via the series but also gives fans an idea of the animation style that will be used to depict these space battles.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy