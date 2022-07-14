27-year-old woman killed in rollover crash on I-90 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mont. - A 27-year-old woman was killed after a rollover crash on I-90 in Jefferson County Tuesday.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the woman was driving westbound when her vehicle swerved off the left-hand side of the road just before 4 p.m.

She overcorrected, the vehicle rolled several times and the woman was ejected.

She received fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the scene, according to MHP.

The woman was from Anaconda, Montana.

Drugs are suspected factors in the crash.