Tampa, FL

Before Lollapalooza, Florida indie-pop rising star Flipturn plays sold-out Ybor City show

By Josh Bradley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlipturn seemed poised for a big breakout after Gasparilla Music Festival in 2019, and those plans are really coming to fruition in 2022. After over...

Tampa rock band The Dags reunites for free concert this weekend

If you thought The Dags—a Tampa-based self-professed collection of assholes—was done after its 2021 Christmas show, think again. The grunge and punk-leaning outfit is reuniting for its first show of the ongoing pandemic and headed to Seminole Heights on Saturday, July 16 for this no-cover (reservations recommended) gig at Ella's Americana Folk Art Cafe.
TAMPA, FL
Ortrotasce launches 'Still Life' on Saturday, for Tampa Bay's lovers of goth, synth-pop, new wave, EBM and minimal synth

Watching Tampa Bay producer Nicholas Hamersly navigate his vintage, completely analog rig to create darkwave-flavored, certified dancefloor favorites is an exercise in recognizing joy. This weekend—on Saturday, July 16 at The Bends in St. Petersburg—the artist better known as Ortrotasce welcomes friends from around the country for an underground electronic...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Alabama metal band Erra plays Orpheum's new Tampa location on Sunday

You’d think that a metalcore band from Alabama would pop into Florida all the time. While this is true for Erra, it’s been three years since a Bay area show, two of which went down at the since-shuttered Ybor City location of Orpheum in 2019. Longtime guitarist Sean...
TAMPA, FL
Medieval black metal outfit Hulder plays Tampa on Tuesday

Medieval metal sounds just as absurd as Christian metal, but Belgian-American one-woman metal act Hulder has been making it work since 2018. Her latest self-described “mini-album” The Eternal Fanfare just released at the beginning of the month, and a proper, sophomore album is set to drop later this year.
TAMPA, FL
Atlanta noise-rock giant Whores brings 'Imposter Syndrome' to Tampa this weekend

You have two ears so you might as well abuse at least one of them alongside Whores, which plays Tampa on Saturday, July 16. The Atlanta noise-rock giant is headed to New World this weekend in support of a devastatingly loud, sludgey and tinnitus-inducing March single, “Imposter Syndrome,” which is just a taste of a new album the trio plans to release this year.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival heads to the St. Pete Pier this weekend

If there’s one thing that can help you get through the heat of Florida’s summer, it’s ice cream. National Ice Cream Day happens on Sunday, July 17, and dozens of Tampa Bay's ice creameries head to downtown St. Pete to celebrate. From soft serve to Italian Ice to frozen custard, snow cones and popsicles—the St. Pete Pier will be the go-to place for sweet treats this weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
Ash coming to Water Street Tampa, EDGE Eatery opens in St. Pete, and more local foodie news

EDGE Eatery Originally slated to open in late 2021, the multi-faceted eatery and lounge celebrated its grand opening on Friday, July 15 in downtown St. Petersburg, on the ground floor of the Fusion 1560 luxury apartment building. With two different eateries that offer a wide range of dishes, a low-key lounge, Colombian restaurant specializing in sangrias, and a straightforward bar filled with a variety of beer, wine and spirits—EDGE eatery is set be downtown St. Pete’s newest hotspot, with a total of five new concepts. Carne D’Vino—which first debuted out of the EDGE Collective last year—dishes out Italian sandwiches and pizzas, The Cuban Sandwichere specializes in sweet and savory Latin American fare, while Sangrias at Saint Pete offer Colombian-inspired food and drinks. EDGE Eatery's fifth concept is a low-key bar and listening room with indoor and outdoor seating called The District Lounge, located behind the main food hall area. 1572 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. @edge_eatery on Instagram.
TAMPA, FL
Photos: Hundreds march in downtown Tampa to protest Moms For Liberty national summit

Today, hundreds of activists gathered in Downtown Tampa to protest the first-ever Moms for Liberty national summit. The right wing group has drawn ire from progressives for pushing their agenda in schools, which includes trying to limit what teachers can talk about in the classroom. In Florida, Moms For Liberty (MFL) has shown support for laws that seek to censor teachers in classrooms; legislation the group has championed include what critics called the "Don't Say Gay" bill and the "Stop WOKE.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay teachers protest Ron DeSantis and Moms For Liberty summit in downtown Tampa

Today several Tampa Bay teachers gathered outside of the first national Moms For Liberty summit in Downtown Tampa to protest the group's right-wing agenda in public schools. They waved signs in front of the Water Street Marriott as Governor Ron DeSantis gave a speech to an enthralled crowd inside for the summit, which runs until Sunday. Another protest is planned for Saturday, July 16.
TAMPA, FL
