ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The 2022 Most Charming Houses in Dallas

By Lydia Brooks
dmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWord to the wise: should you decide to take a driving tour of our 10 most charming houses in Dallas, you might want to designate a driver. This isn’t a matter of having one too many margaritas. Rather, it’s to offset the risks associated with excessive rubbernecking, as houses this downright...

www.dmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

Step Out of the Box with this Kessler Park Spanish Revival

Something about this Spanish Revival home whispers that it has a story to tell. Originally built in 1926, it was taken to the studs in 2014 and respectfully upgraded to include an expanded kitchen, added space above the garage, and redesigned overall flow of the floor plan. Its timeless character and charm shine through in the original coved ceilings, sweeping archways, and terracotta tile floors.
DALLAS, TX
vanalstyneleader.com

New pitmaster comes to town

There’s a new pitmaster in town. Last month, longtime Texas barbecue purveyor Stephan Nedwetzky established his first brick-and-mortar shop in Van Alstyne. The Pit Commander is now open at 224 East Jefferson Street in the spot formerly occupied by Buck Snort BBQ. The restaurant features a selection of central...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Llano, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Pasadena, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
City
Dallas, TX
State
Virginia State
City
Shenandoah, TX
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Atlas Obscura

Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery

One of the sweetest diversions in the 200 miles between Dallas and Austin sits behind the gleaming yellow fan of a Shell Gas Station. In West, Texas, just past the gas pumps in a large, wood-paneled building, you’ll find Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery, purveyor of fresh Czech pastries—along with the coffee, travel pillows, and tamales that make it a Texas rest stop.
WEST, TX
lonelyplanet.com

A quick trip – but a world away – in Grapevine, Texas

© Image courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. Full of historic charm and activities for all age groups, Grapevine, Texas delivers family-friendly activities along with plenty of wine, shopping, galleries, museums, theaters, a Public Art Trail, and more. Centrally located about 30 minutes from both Fort Worth and Dallas by car, it’s also a short train hop from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, making it a great stop for a weekend trip or the centerpiece of an entire vacation.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CandysDirt

This Lovely Lake Park Estates Home Is Ready for Your Expert Touch

As some of our East Dallas-dwelling CandysDirt.com team will tell you, Lake Park Estates is one of those neighborhoods that used to be a well-kept secret. Tucked between Garland Road, E. Lake Highlands Drive, and just across the street from Buckner Blvd., people flocked to this popular enclave of midcentury homes when they discovered they could live near White Rock Lake and not pay $1 million-plus.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moorish Architecture#Real Estate Brokerage#Ac#Dallas Times
Dallas Observer

Even Before Current Crisis, Dallas-Fort Worth Wasn't Building Nearly Enough Homes

Even before the current housing crisis hit, the Dallas-Fort Worth area wasn’t producing nearly enough homes, according to a new study about housing underproduction in major metropolitan areas across the country. Conducted by the D.C.-based nonprofit research group Up for Growth, the study examines the housing shortage in some...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mendocino Farms sets opening date for Plano location

Mendocino Farms plans to open in Plano's Legacy West development in August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options, is scheduled to open in August at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, which will be located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls such as the Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl, which features al pastor chicken, a corn and guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, shredded cabbage and more, according to its website. The company, which has locations across California and Texas, has a countdown to the Plano restaurant's scheduled opening at 11 a.m. on Aug. 2 on its website. A phone number for this location is not yet available. www.mendocinofarms.com.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt

Violent Crime, Homelessness, And Slums: What’s Dallas Going to Do?

There’s a housing development in Dallas that some people think ought to be bulldozed. Violent crime occurs regularly, residents can’t depend on running water or air conditioning, and children are tossing a half-empty water bottle in front of the complex because they don’t have a ball or any toys. Residents are facing illegal evictions, forcing them to live in their vehicles in the parking lot of a discount store.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas NICU Nurse Goes Missing Walking Near White Rock Lake

Dallas police launched a search Friday for a missing woman, a NICU nurse who friends say went for a walk Thursday evening and never came home. According to police, 23-year-old Roxane Reza was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday wearing workout clothes and sneakers in the 8200 block of Meadow Road.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Landscaping
AccuWeather

Highs to approach 110 F as dangerous heat intensifies in the Plains

There are no signs of Mother Nature throttling back on the heat anytime soon across the interior West and High Plains. In fact, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the most sizzling conditions yet this summer season are expected to build next week, putting dozens of record highs in jeopardy as temperatures soar past the century mark.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ER of Texas now open in Frisco

Each ER of Texas location is equipped with CT, ultrasound and X-ray capabilities. The emergency room also has fully equipped pediatric suites. (Courtesy Gia Randazzo Productions) ER of Texas, a 24-hour emergency room, is now open at 1600 SH 121 in Frisco. The company provides around-the-clock services for a variety...
FRISCO, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DUNN, JARED ANDREW; W/M; POB: FINNIC CITY AL; ADDRESS: PHOENIX AZ; OCCUPATION: MOVIE THEATER...
SOUTHLAKE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy