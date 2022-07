HOUSTON (AP) — Skye Bolt homered with a career-high three RBIs, Cole Irvin pitched six sharp innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Houston Astros 5-1 Friday night. Elvis Andrus hit a two-run single as the A’s rallied in the seventh. Oakland trailed 1-0 when Seth Brown singled to start the inning, Chad Pinder doubled just in front of the bullpen in right-center and Andrus put the A’s ahead. Center fielder Jake Meyers committed an error on the play that allowed Andrus to advance to second base, and he moved to third on a wild pitch by Jose Urquidy (8-4).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO