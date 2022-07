Reverend Lee Albert Cate peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, after turning 98 on Fathers Day, June 19th. It is so hard to describe the vastness of a 98-year lifetime! He gave so much for others, did so much for his community, mentored and counseled, repaired and rebuilt structures, led initiatives, loved his wife and family immensely, and ministered to everyone that crossed his path. He also baptized, married, and buried hundreds!

