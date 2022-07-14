Two Mountaineers Recognized as Preseason All-Americans by Athlon Sports

It's mid-July and the preseason award list and honors are hitting social media daily. Recently, Athlon Sports released its preseason All-American teams which have two Mountaineers listed; DL Dante Stills (3rd team) and OL Zach Frazier (4th team).

Frazier started all 12 games and finished the season with a team-best 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. In addition, he only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting an 88% in the other two games.

As for Stills, he registered 29 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and seven sacks this past season. He is currently tied for 6th in program history with 19 career sacks. He'll need eight sacks this season to surpass Julian Miller and his father, Gary, for second place. First place is a bit out of reach as Stills would need 17 sacks to pass Canute Curtis.

You can check out the entire preseason All-American teams released by the Athlon below.

First-Team Offense

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse

All-Purpose Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

WR Jordan Addison, USC

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

OL Connor Galvin, Baylor

OL Dawand Jones, Ohio State

OL Andrew Vorhees, USC

First-Team Defense

DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

DL Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

DL Calijah Kancey, Pitt

LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

CB Riley Moss, Iowa

CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

S Jordan Battle, Alabama

S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

First-Team Specialists

K Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P Adam Korsak, Rutgers

KR Brian Battie, USF

PR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second-Team Offense

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

All-Purpose Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

OL Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

OL Caleb Chandler, Louisville

OL Jordan McFadden, Clemson

OL Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

Second-Team Defense

DL Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

DL Zach Harrison, Ohio State

DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

DL Myles Murphy, Clemson

LB Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB Payton Wilson, NC State

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

S Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Second-Team Specialists

K Jake Moody, Michigan

P Tory Taylor, Iowa

KR Malik Knowles, Kansas State

PR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Third-Team Offense

QB Caleb Williams, USC

RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

RB Tavion Thomas, Utah

All-Purpose Travis Dye, USC

WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

TE Brant Kuithe, Utah

C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

OL Braeden Daniels, Utah

OL Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

OL Clark Barrington, BYU

Third-Team Defense

DL Derick Hall, Auburn

DL Tyler Davis, Clemson

DL Dante Stills, West Virginia

DL Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

LB Carlton Martial, Troy

LB Andre Carter II, Army

LB Drake Thomas, NC State

LB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

S Andrew Mukuba, Clemson

S Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State

Third-Team Specialists

K Jonah Dalmas, Boise State

P Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

KR Bryan Massey, SMU

PR Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee

Fourth-Team Offense

QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

RB Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

RB Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan

All-Purpose Blake Corum, Michigan

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

WR Jalen Cropper, Fresno State

TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

C Jacob Gall, Baylor

OL Emil Ekiyor, Alabama

OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia

OL Zion Nelson, Miami

OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL T.J. Bass, Oregon

Fouth-Team Defense

DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

DL Siaki Ika, Baylor

DL Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

LB Mikel Jones, Syracuse

LB Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

LB Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

LB Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB BJ Ojulari, LSU

CB Darrell Luter, South Alabama

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

S Jammie Robinson, Florida State

S Christopher Smith, Georgia

S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State

Fourth-Team Specialists

K Noah Ruggles, Ohio State

P Michael Turk, Oklahoma

KR Charlie Jones, Purdue

PR D.J. Taylor, Arizona State

