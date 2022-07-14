Two Mountaineers Recognized as Preseason All-Americans by Athlon Sports
It's mid-July and the preseason award list and honors are hitting social media daily. Recently, Athlon Sports released its preseason All-American teams which have two Mountaineers listed; DL Dante Stills (3rd team) and OL Zach Frazier (4th team).
Frazier started all 12 games and finished the season with a team-best 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. In addition, he only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting an 88% in the other two games.
As for Stills, he registered 29 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and seven sacks this past season. He is currently tied for 6th in program history with 19 career sacks. He'll need eight sacks this season to surpass Julian Miller and his father, Gary, for second place. First place is a bit out of reach as Stills would need 17 sacks to pass Canute Curtis.
You can check out the entire preseason All-American teams released by the Athlon below.
First-Team Offense
QB Bryce Young, Alabama
RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse
All-Purpose Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
WR Jordan Addison, USC
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
OL Connor Galvin, Baylor
OL Dawand Jones, Ohio State
OL Andrew Vorhees, USC
First-Team Defense
DL Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
DL Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
DL Calijah Kancey, Pitt
LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
CB Riley Moss, Iowa
CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
S Jordan Battle, Alabama
S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
First-Team Specialists
K Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P Adam Korsak, Rutgers
KR Brian Battie, USF
PR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Second-Team Offense
QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
All-Purpose Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
C Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
OL Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
OL Caleb Chandler, Louisville
OL Jordan McFadden, Clemson
OL Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
Second-Team Defense
DL Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
DL Zach Harrison, Ohio State
DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
DL Myles Murphy, Clemson
LB Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB Payton Wilson, NC State
LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
S Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Second-Team Specialists
K Jake Moody, Michigan
P Tory Taylor, Iowa
KR Malik Knowles, Kansas State
PR Jayden Reed, Michigan State
Third-Team Offense
QB Caleb Williams, USC
RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
RB Tavion Thomas, Utah
All-Purpose Travis Dye, USC
WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston
TE Brant Kuithe, Utah
C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
OL Braeden Daniels, Utah
OL Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL Jaxson Kirkland, Washington
OL Clark Barrington, BYU
Third-Team Defense
DL Derick Hall, Auburn
DL Tyler Davis, Clemson
DL Dante Stills, West Virginia
DL Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
LB Carlton Martial, Troy
LB Andre Carter II, Army
LB Drake Thomas, NC State
LB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
CB Eli Ricks, Alabama
CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
S Andrew Mukuba, Clemson
S Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State
Third-Team Specialists
K Jonah Dalmas, Boise State
P Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
KR Bryan Massey, SMU
PR Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee
Fourth-Team Offense
QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M
RB Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky
RB Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan
All-Purpose Blake Corum, Michigan
WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State
WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama
WR Jalen Cropper, Fresno State
TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa
C Jacob Gall, Baylor
OL Emil Ekiyor, Alabama
OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
OL Zion Nelson, Miami
OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
OL T.J. Bass, Oregon
Fouth-Team Defense
DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
DL Siaki Ika, Baylor
DL Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
LB Mikel Jones, Syracuse
LB Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington
LB Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
LB Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB BJ Ojulari, LSU
CB Darrell Luter, South Alabama
CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
S Jammie Robinson, Florida State
S Christopher Smith, Georgia
S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State
Fourth-Team Specialists
K Noah Ruggles, Ohio State
P Michael Turk, Oklahoma
KR Charlie Jones, Purdue
PR D.J. Taylor, Arizona State
