Miami Heat Target Donovan Mitchell Comments on New York Jets Quarterback’s Post

By Jayden Armant
 2 days ago

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell recently commented on an Instagram post by New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson was accused of cheating on his girlfriend with his mom’s best friend. Wilson’s response to the allegations sent social media into a storm, drawing many reactions from fans and teammates.

Mitchell’s comment may not seem like much, but it could mean a lot for trade speculations.

After the Jazz said they were accepting trade proposals for Mitchell, many teams threw their hats in the ring to get the shooting guard. The Miami Heat have been the favorite to acquire Mitchell, but the New York Knicks have been a team also making a push for him as well.

There hasn’t been a lot of connection between Mitchell and the Knicks. However, Mitchell commenting on a quarterback playing in New York could indicate that he’s thinking about playing there as well. Mitchell was also spotted wearing a “New York” hoodie while posing with a fan on Twitter.

While this may all just be speculation, The Athletic’s Shams Charania stated the Knicks and Jazz are in serious discussions of a trade.

“The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade,” Charania tweeted. “New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams.”

So maybe Mitchell’s comments towards Wilson could be the start of a new friendship with his fellow athlete of the same city.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

