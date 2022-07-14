ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

Eagles readying for another run on the gridiron

By Adam Powell Enterprise Staff Writer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Alamance’s football team has had another busy offseason as the Eagles prepare for the upcoming 2022 season. Eastern participated in spring football prior to the conclusion of the spring semester, and took part in weight lifting and skill sessions throughout the month of June after school concluded....

UNC Football: The Desert

Summer always used to go so much faster. When there was a school year waiting at the other end, there never seemed to be enough days in summer; now it’s quite the opposite. The middle of the state has been weathering heatwaves for the past month or so, and I’m honestly ready for the summer to be over. As a working adult (depending on who you ask), the days of summer blur together into hours spent at my desk, sticking to my day job, then sticking to the molten seats in my car if I do have to get out and drive anywhere. Even distractions are at an all-time low; the movie industry considers the late summer months to be ‘dump months,’ in which movies that aren’t expected to generate too much critical buzz or audience enthusiasm are released without much fanfare, and TV series typically call it quits even earlier with typical season wrapping up as winter begins to turn more green and temperate.
Former Duke guard Andre Dawkins becomes head coach

Until the end of March, former four-year Duke basketball springy shooting guard Andre Dawkins regularly hosted the Field of 68's "Dawkins on Duke" podcast. This role seemed to suit the outgoing, insightful hoops aficionado as he interviewed other former Blue Devils and provided his thoughts on the state of the program.
North Carolina college football player killed in mall shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Shy’Heem “Shy” Clemons, a running back for the Greensboro College Pride football team, was killed following a shooting at a mall in Anderson. At the scene, police found the 19-year-old Clemons suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he died Sunday. The suspect […]
Which HBCUs Are Located In North Carolina?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
Abby, NC Zoo rhino, loses her horn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The largest of the nine rhinos at the North Carolina Zoo looks a lot different lately.  This spring, Abby the 5,660 pounds rhino, accidentally damaged her 22 inch horn! In today’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith tells us what happened and it means for Abby’s future. 
Go There: An Artsy Weekend Guide to Asheboro, NC

Asheboro, NC is a pint-sized city that packs a big punch and we've created the ultimate weekend guide for this artsy city. Big cities do have a certain je ne sais quoi for many of us, but, as of late, small-town America is starting to get more of the recognition it deserves. From one side of the country to the other, pint-sized communities are attracting newcomers and proving there’s more than meets the eye and Asheboro, North Carolina is one such place. Sometimes confused with bigger and bolder Asheville to its west, this “Ashe” is located in Randolph County and an easy drive from Charlotte, Greensboro, and the Triad. It’s home to the world-renowned North Carolina Zoo, minutes from the Uwharrie National Forest and neighbor to Seagrove, NC, known as the Pottery Capital of the United States.
I-40 West crash closes lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 211 near Gallimore Dairy Road. The closure lasted for a little over an hour between 2:33...
NCDOT Moving Quickly on Raleigh-to-Richmond Rail Line

With $58 million in hand from the U.S. Department of Transportation, North Carolina Department of Transportation, in collaboration with its opposite number in Virginia, has begun detailed engineering for the long-planned Raleigh-to-Richmond (R2R) passenger rail line. Fast, reliable rail travel through and around the Triangle will reduce congestion on highways,...
Rain, Flooding, & Lightning | Tracking weather across the Triad

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms pass through the Triad Wednesday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town.
Playing in the Dirt: Dealing With Drought, Snakes and a New Pest

97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com have partnered with Orange County Master Gardeners for “Playing in the Dirt,” a monthly column exploring the fertile ground of home gardening in our community and intended to provide the information and inspiration gardeners of all skills levels need to flourish! Check back on Chapelboro each month for a new subject – from our gardens to yours!
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

