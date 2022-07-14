Eagles readying for another run on the gridiron

Summer always used to go so much faster. When there was a school year waiting at the other end, there never seemed to be enough days in summer; now it’s quite the opposite. The middle of the state has been weathering heatwaves for the past month or so, and I’m honestly ready for the summer to be over. As a working adult (depending on who you ask), the days of summer blur together into hours spent at my desk, sticking to my day job, then sticking to the molten seats in my car if I do have to get out and drive anywhere. Even distractions are at an all-time low; the movie industry considers the late summer months to be ‘dump months,’ in which movies that aren’t expected to generate too much critical buzz or audience enthusiasm are released without much fanfare, and TV series typically call it quits even earlier with typical season wrapping up as winter begins to turn more green and temperate.

