It’s almost time to return to Middle-earth. Amazon’s lavish new Lord of the Rings show, The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power, will premiere on Prime Video on September 2. The show will explore a part of J.R.R. Tolkien‘s world hitherto only hinted at in the Appendices and other writings: the Second Age. This is the era in which men lived in peace in Númenor and the Rings of Power were forged. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will finally tell the story of how Sauron deceived the elves, dwarves, and mankind with flattery, trickery, and one ring to rule them all.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO