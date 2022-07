When responding to the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, it’s difficult to know where to begin. The repeal itself of the protections of reproductive rights leaves a large portion of the population in very real danger of disability, impoverishment — even death. That the law that went into immediate effect in our home state has no exceptions for survivors of rape and incest, and limited provisions for others, is appalling and negligent on the part of Louisiana lawmakers and our governor. The Acadiana Queer Collective stands with those who will be affected and will continue to advocate beside and for them.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 16 DAYS AGO