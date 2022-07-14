ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MT

27-year-old woman killed in rollover crash on I-90 in Jefferson County

Douglas Budget
 2 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mont. - A 27-year-old woman was killed after a rollover crash on I-90 in Jefferson County...

CARDWELL - Two people were killed in two separate vehicle crashes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. A 27-year-old Anaconda woman was killed on July 12, 2022, at approximately 3:55 pm on I-90 when the vehicle she was driving veered off the left side of the roadway. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman overcorrected and the vehicle rolled multiple times. She was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. Investigators say it is unknown if the woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Drugs are suspected in the crash.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old woman from Anaconda is dead after a crash in Jefferson County around 4 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was headed west on Interstate 90 when it veered off the left side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.
