“We have a dream.” Those were the words of 21 local artists, 35 years ago! We have a dream to open an art gallery that displays local artists’ artwork, to build an art center that would provide art education, including classes and other programs for the community as a cornerstone.This dream came true through the dedication of our founding artists and the artists who followed them over the past 35 years.The Art Center of Estes Park and Gallery is different from the other retail galleries in that it was established by artists, for local and regional artists and the community. The day-to-day operation is handled by artistsand has continued to be managed by Artist Board Members who have carried on the dream/vision established 35 years ago.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO