How Can The Atlanta Braves Regroup? |Hittin' Hard With Jon Chuckery

On June 11, the Atlanta Braves made a trade with the San Diego Padres for veteran second baseman Robinson Cano. The 39-year-old has been in the majors since 2005, and is an eight-time MLB All-Star. The deal was for cash considerations, so the Braves essentially gave up nothing for the...
The Braves have a lot of good options on the table going into the 2022 MLB Draft, and they really need to nail this one with an extremely depleted farm system. After flipping Drew Waters and Andrew Hoffman for the 35th pick, the Braves will have some extra draft capital to play with. Armed with five picks in the Top 100, I could see Atlanta going after some high school talent to sign over-slot, but Baseball America has the Braves going with two talented players out of the SEC in their latest mock draft.
Braves: The Atlanta Braves today acquired the No. 35 pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for INF CJ Alexander, RHP Andrew Hoffman and OF Drew Waters. Atlanta now owns the No. 20 overall pick in the first round, and No. 35 overall selection in Competitive Balance Round A."
Schultz also reported there is no timetable for Soroka’s return; however, he did throw a bullpen session yesterday. At this point, I think it’s highly unlikely Soroka contributes much at the major-league level this season. The hope should be that he returns and pitches for a month or two without any setbacks, setting him up to come back next season at full strength.
When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman to a six-year contract this past March, it marked a homecoming as the 32-year-old was born and raised in Southern California. Freeman grew up in Orange County and was a fan of the Los Angeles Angels. Despite making his MLB debut in...
On Tuesday night, Los Angeles fell behind early only to put up runs late. Just as they had over the weekend, the Dodgers were in a perfect position to make another comeback win. But a decision by Manager Dave Roberts in the 7th inning may have lost them the game and their season-high 7-game winning streak.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson will make his first All-Star appearance this year as the seven-year veteran puts in a heck of a campaign in a contract year. The former No. 1 overall pick is slashing .294/.351/.477 with an .828 OPS, 14 homers, 19 doubles, a triple, and 50 RBIs all while playing elite defense at one of the most difficult positions on the diamond.
Last season, Alex Anthopoulos worked his magic at the trade deadline as well as anyone has in the history of the game. The Braves don’t win the World Series without the contributions of Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall, and Eddie Rosario. In fact, they probably don’t get over the hump without one of them. Each provided their own piece of magic on the way to Atlanta’s first championship since 1995.
If July has been any sort of indication, the race for the NL East crown will be the most interesting chase to watch in Major League Baseball. At one point this season, the New York Mets looked to be running away with it, leading by as many as 10.5 games. That number has since dwindled to a mere 2.0 games due to a streaking Braves team that has won an MLB-best 33 games since June 1st.
Atlanta Braves (55-37, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (30-62, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (9-3, 2.56 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -250, Nationals +206; over/under is 8 1/2...
No! That was Abe Gordon’s response to the thought of the Atlanta Braves engaging in trade talks with the Washington Nationals for All-Star outfielder, Juan Soto, who turned down the team’s offer of a 15 a year deal worth $440 million. Following Soto turning down the offer, the Nationals made it known that they would be willing to listen to trade offers for their All-Star.
A war wages on centered on Freddie Freeman. The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman’s former agent Casey Close and his agency, Excel Sports Management, are in a legal battle against ESPN radio personality Doug Gottlieb over some allegations that the former have vehemently denied. Gottlieb reportedly accused Close of...
This morning the Atlanta Hawks announced the team had signed Tyrese Martin, the No. 51 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Through four NBA 2K23 Summer League contests for the Hawks, Martin has averaged 12.0...
Comments / 0