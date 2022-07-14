ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Inverness makes progress toward creating beach at Wallace Brooks Park

By Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Inverness managed last month one of its biggest hurdles in wading through Florida’s water permitting bureaucracy in order to build a beach on Lake Henderson at Wallace Brooks Park. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection late last month changed its computer mapping system and data...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Horse sense for Citrus County tourism

The classic movies about “Black Beauty,” “Seabiscuit” and “War Horse” reflect the affinity people have for horses. About 30 million people go horseback riding every year in America. More people watch the Triple Crown races more than the Super Bowl. Our immediate area of...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Animal shelter project moving forward slowly

It may seem like it’s taking forever to see dirt turned along County Road 491 for a new animal shelter, but County Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach assures the public “things are happening.”. “It is moving forward, but unfortunately the government doesn’t seem to work on the same timetable as...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s entertainment options

Several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the types of activities and entertainment options that they would like to see in the Ocala/Marion County area. “I would like to see a water park go into the same spot that Wild Waters was located. I would also like to see a lazy river at the park if we can get a water park back. Wild Waters was a huge success back in the late 80’s and 90’s. The place was always packed with guests and it kept kids out of trouble,” says Ocala resident Thomas Jarrell.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inverness, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Inverness, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
ocala-news.com

Marion County Airport T-hangar project nears completion

The Marion County Airport (X35) has announced that the addition of 20 T-hangars is scheduled for completion later this month. The new facilities measure approximately 30,000 square feet, and the improvement project, as a whole, encompasses more than six acres. Grants from the Florida Department of Transportation Aviation provided 80%...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls July 14 - July 15, 2022

Last Sunday afternoon, July 10, I was in Walmart parking lot placing my grocery bags in my car when a nice gentleman came and offered to help me. I did appreciate the help. I am in my late 90s and I live alone. I had purchased a large box to mail cookies and other items that I bake for my four great-grandchildren that live up North. Sometimes I add items that the children may need. It is Christmas when they receive the package. The gentleman was about to leave and he asked me if I wanted to do something for him. He placed a bill in the palm of my hand and said to use it for the children. It was a lot of money. I thanked him as he was leaving. I do not know his name. God knows him. I wish him all of God’s blessings and a special blessing I have for him: a long, healthy and happy life. We in Citrus County are blessed with people that are caring and generous that are living among us. God bless them all. Thank you.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Williams
villages-news.com

Community Standards poised to take action on RV violating spirit of 72-hour rule in The Villages

Community Standards is poised to take action on a recreation vehicle violating the spirit of the 72-hour rule in The Villages. The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday unanimously voted to find that Douglas and Lina Herman haven been storing their RV in the driveway of their home at 2336 Wilson Way. The board’s vote empowers Community Standards to take action on the repeated violations.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Neighbors stuck with service vehicle and trailer due to gap in deed restriction

Neighbors in the Village of Osceola Hills are stuck with a service vehicle and trailer due to an apparent gap in the existing deed restriction. David and Theresa Byrnes, who live at 3949 Zenith Loop, came armed with photographs when they appeared Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty Park#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Wetlands
Villages Daily Sun

New ideas come alive inside Sawgrass Grove

Residents are starting to enjoy the new phase of businesses opening at Sawgrass Grove. On Wednesday, The Market at Sawgrass Grove opened to the public, with multiple new businesses ready to offer their services, including Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe, Willy’s Original, Frenchy’s Wood Fired, Golden Hills Coffee Roasters, The Villages Grown, Southern Oaks Golf Shop and Sawgrass Bar. Little Fin Seafood Shack, The Local Butcher & Market and the teaching kitchen area at The Market will open soon. The Market and McGrady’s Pub join Ezell Regional Recreation Complex, Clifton Cove Putting Course and Southern Oaks Golf Club at Sawgrass Grove, which is designed to bring together dining, entertainment, recreation and golf in one location. The entertainment area featuring the Box Car Stage and outdoor bar will open at a future date. Shade structures designed to look like orange trees are being completed to cover the dance area.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Ocala’s Classic Mile Training Park Center listed for sale

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The famous Classic Mile Park Training Center in Ocala is on the market for $37 million. A realtor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty confirmed the listing. The real estate agency says it’s the largest equestrian property listed in Florida. It has more than 700...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake pulls plug on Farmer’s Market after emergency meeting

The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department and the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce had an emergency meeting last week and decided to pull the plug on the Farmer’s Market. Officials “no longer had confidence” in the third party which had been operating the Farmer’s Market which has...
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Not ‘Poop in the Show,’ but common sense

Citrus County Hospital Board has been, and remains, eager to maintain the energy and focus of our community to acquire additional local mental health services and facilities. However, the purpose of this response is to address clearly inaccurate information actually published July 10, 2022, by the former publisher of the Citrus County Chronicle, Gerry Mulligan.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Citrus County Chronicle

Board needs to ban fireworks

Something needs to be done about fireworks in residential areas. In our neighborhood, they started Thursday, June 30, and didn't end until Tuesday, July 5. On the Fourth of July, a family on the next street started at 8:45 p.m. and was still shooting them off at 10:45. We called the police, but we were told that people were allowed to shoot fireworks until midnight. That is totally ridiculous. Something needed to be done as law enforcement could not do anything because of the time. This is why people take the law in their own hands.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Developer fails to respond to request for financial help with Brownwood windmill and water tower

The Developer has failed to respond to a request for financial help with the demolition and planned replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. The initial cost of the removal and replacement of the windmill and water tower was estimated at $225,000 and would be paid for through the Project Wide Advisory Committee which is funded by residents’ maintenance assessments collected south of County Road 466. The ornamental structures were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season due to rotting wood at their bases, making them a safety hazard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Annual Run aims to raise awareness for those with special needs

As our annual Run for the Money is upon us, we will continue to tell stories of our exceptional people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Stories of life beginnings, learning self-sufficient daily living skills, working to make a paycheck, enjoying hobbies, contributing to their community, finding employment, making everlasting friends, and most cases, with the common them of overcoming imaginable obstacles.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
worldatlas.com

11 Most Underrated Towns In Florida

There are many places in Florida that are overshadowed by the beach resorts and see few tourists at a time. Despite the hidden or remote locales, reaching these towns will reveal a true paradise before one's eyes for a pleasure-filled respite. Amelia Island. Set in the north-eastern panhandle, 20 minutes...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy