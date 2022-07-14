Inverness makes progress toward creating beach at Wallace Brooks Park

Last Sunday afternoon, July 10, I was in Walmart parking lot placing my grocery bags in my car when a nice gentleman came and offered to help me. I did appreciate the help. I am in my late 90s and I live alone. I had purchased a large box to mail cookies and other items that I bake for my four great-grandchildren that live up North. Sometimes I add items that the children may need. It is Christmas when they receive the package. The gentleman was about to leave and he asked me if I wanted to do something for him. He placed a bill in the palm of my hand and said to use it for the children. It was a lot of money. I thanked him as he was leaving. I do not know his name. God knows him. I wish him all of God’s blessings and a special blessing I have for him: a long, healthy and happy life. We in Citrus County are blessed with people that are caring and generous that are living among us. God bless them all. Thank you.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO