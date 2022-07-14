Wyndham Hills Pickleball Complex Hosts 1st Annual Madtown Pickleball Open

Buy Now By Ryan Gregory spsports@hngnews.com

The City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department (SPPRF) will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new four-court expansion at the Wyndham Hills Pickleball Complex on Thursday, July 14 at 10:30 am. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will also kick off the Madtown Pickleball Open, one of Wisconsin’s largest pickleball tournaments, organized by the Madison Area Sports Commission. The event will support the Madison Area Sports Commission Youth Grant Program, which helps kids get involved in sports.

The Wyndham Hills Pickleball Complex recently underwent a four-court expansion, making it the largest outdoor dedicated pickleball complex in south central Wisconsin with a total of ten dedicated pickleball courts. The expansion project was made possible by a fundraising campaign by the Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and improvement of recreational opportunities, land, ecosystems, structures, and equipment within Sun Prairie parks.

In 2020, a group of dedicated pickleball players approached the City of Sun Prairie, and subsequently the Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. about fundraising to bring four more courts to the complex due to the high demand. Within six months of fundraising, the Parks Friends exceeded their fundraising goal, and presented a check to the Sun Prairie City Council in the amount of $79,837.00 to go towards the expansion project.

The project broke ground in May 2022, and has recently reached substantial completion.

The ten-court complex has attracted regional interest in hosting largescale tournaments, and subsequently attracted the Madison Area Sports Commission to choose the Wyndham Hills Pickleball Complex as the location for its first annual Madtown Pickleball Open, slated for July 14 – July 17, 2022. In its inaugural year, the Madtown Pickleball Open has seen explosive registration numbers, with over 240 players registered, making it the largest pickleball tournament in Wisconsin.

SPPRF Director Kristin Grissom commented, “This facility is a huge asset to our community as pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the world and will bring in players from across the country to our community. We are incredibly excited for this addition and so grateful for an engaged group of players that worked hard to see this project through.”

The Wyndham Hills Pickleball Complex is located in Wyndham Hills Community Park, 675 N. Heatherstone Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. For a detailed schedule of organized play and pickleball programming, please visit http://rec.cityofsunprairie.com

For information and a schedule for the Madtown Pickleball Open, please visit: https://www.visitmadison.com/event/madtown-pickleball-open/54413/

For any specific questions or comments on the Wyndham Hills Pickleball Complex’s recent expansion, please contact Kristin Grissom via email at kgrissom@cityofsunprairie.com

For any specific questions or comments on the Madtown Pickleball Open, please contact Brandon Holstein via e-mail at holstein@madisonsports.org