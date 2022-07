ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic are heading back home after finishing its Summer League campaign, which ended in a 102-86 loss Saturday afternoon to the Detroit Pistons. The Magic jumped out to an early lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to a 7-0 run to put them up seven heading into the second quarter. The lead grew to double digits in the second quarter, but the Pistons went into full gear and erased their deficit, trailing by just one point going into the locker rooms at halftime.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO