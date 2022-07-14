ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Championship odds 2023: Latest odds to win

The New York Post gives you the latest odds for the 2023 College Football National Champions, as well as some expert analysis for your futures bets.

College Football National Champions Odds 2022-23
Team Odds Alabama+190Ohio State+350Georgia+350Clemson+1200Texas A&M+2000USC+2000Oklahoma+3500Notre Dame+4000Texas+4000Michigan+5000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook . Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.
College Football National Championship: The Favorites

The defending national champions Georgia are expected to be right amongst it this fall, but not without replacing some elite talent on what was a generational defense a year ago. Kirby Smart has dominated the recruiting trail and shouldn’t have much trouble finding answers at those positions.

The Bulldogs have been boosted by the return of quarterback Stetson Bennett, in addition to SEC Freshman of the Year tight end Brock Bowers coming back as one of the top receivers in the nation.

Ohio State has always been a Football school, so it’s no surprise to see their name called so high up the board. They boasted the No. 1 offense in College Football last season, and C.J. Stroud returns under center for the Buckeyes. Their offense goes from strength to strength, and with a couple of nifty additions on the other side of the ball, they’ll be right amongst it.

Usually winning 10 games is a good year for most programs, but Clemson isn’t most programs. This team lost three games a year ago but won five straight to close out and get on better footing for 2022. Changes to both coordinators means Clemson is an unknown commodity heading into the new season, but there’s plenty to be excited about in South Carolina.

Texas A&M’s season peaked when they took down No. 1 Alabama, on their way to a stern effort at 8-4. Many experts say their recruiting class is the best in College Football, and transfer quarterback Max Johnson from LSU will for sure get the Aggies fired up.

