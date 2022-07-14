ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

CNN analyst on Biden: Inflation ‘eating his presidency alive’

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGE4M_0gfUu7pg00
Harry Enten said inflation has sapped President Biden's standing among American voters. CNN

Polling data shows that American voters are increasingly fed up with President Biden during the recent surge of inflation, a CNN analyst said Wednesday.

The dire forecast from CNN data analyst Harry Enten came hours after federal data showed inflation had surged to 9.1% in June — the sharpest rate of increase since November 1981.

“Every single other president, at this point in their first term throughout polling history — this goes all the way back since the 1940s — he is the worst on both,” Enten said during an appearance on Anderson Cooper’s “AC360” on Wednesday night.

“And the reason he is the worst overall is because inflation is eating his presidency alive at this point.”

Enten noted that the latest available polling data put Biden’s disapproval rating at 58%, up from 44% a year ago. Biden’s disapproval rating is even worse when it comes to the issue of inflation, with 71% of respondents expressing dissatisfaction with his handling of the crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AH5cW_0gfUu7pg00
Americans are paying an extra $500 per month due to inflation.

Meanwhile, 33% of respondents said their top family concern was inflation, up from just 5% at this point last year.

“Now, it is a clear No. 1 issue and we see a clear correlation: As more people are concerned about inflation, Joe Biden’s disapproval rating climbs ever higher,” Enten said.

Mediaite was first to report on Enten’s remarks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24IwSb_0gfUu7pg00
Inflation hit 9.1% in June.

As The Post reported, American households are coughing up an extra $500 per month due to surging inflation — with daily necessities such as gas, groceries and rent among the expenses hammering budgets.

Inflation is also resulting in an effective pay cut for many workers because it is eroding wage gains.

Biden reiterated that addressing inflation is his “top priority” — though critics have argued he has failed to articulate a coherent strategy to combat the issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ReTkD_0gfUu7pg00
President Biden’s polling data are the “worst overall” on record, the CNN analyst said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140b0I_0gfUu7pg00
President Biden said fighting inflation is his top priority.

Biden also argued that the June Consumer Price Index was “out of date” since gas prices have fallen from record highs in recent weeks.

“Energy alone comprised nearly half of the monthly increase in inflation. Today’s data does not reflect the full impact of nearly 30 days of decreases in gas prices, that have reduced the price at the pump by about 40 cents since mid-June,” Biden said.

“Those savings are providing important breathing room for American families. And, other commodities like wheat have fallen sharply since this report,” he added.

Comments / 5

John Carista
2d ago

because of the rate of inflation I was forced to get another part-time job on top of my full-time job so my kids could have done decent meal every day among other necessities we were going broke

Reply(1)
2
Related
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

'Be the effing President': Democrat anger at Biden reaches boiling point as strategists say the White House is 'one step behind', being hurt by 'fiery' speeches from MAGA Republicans and the President needs to step up

Democratic frustration with Joe Biden is boiling over as the midterms approach with many wanting to see a more aggressive, fighter of a president as the clock ticks down to November's election. A litany of complaints has surfaced in the past few weeks about Biden's administration, mainly that it has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Inflation And Economy#Consumer Price Index#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#Ac360#The Post#Ga
The Independent

Putin will not congratulate Biden on US Independence Day after ‘unfriendly actions’

Russian president Vladimir Putin will not congratulate Joe Biden on Monday’s US Independence Day because of Washington’s “unfriendly” actions towards Moscow, the Kremlin has said.“Congratulations this year can hardly be considered appropriate,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “The United States’ unfriendly policies are the reason.”It comes as the US president blamed Russia for spiking gas prices as well as the global food shortage at Nato’s Madrid summit last week. “The bottom line is ultimately the reason why gas prices are up is because of Russia. Russia, Russia, Russia. The reason why the food crisis exists is because of Russia,”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Slidin’ Biden: Approval falls below 30%

First, it was his former boss, Barack Obama. Then, it was his archenemy, former President Donald Trump. Now, President Joe Biden’s steady, yearlong decline in voter approval numbers has fallen so low that he has tied former President Jimmy Carter’s all-time Gallup bottom and appears headed to sink under former President Richard Nixon’s resignation-day approval rating, the worst in decades.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

No One Wants Biden Anymore, Not Even Dems

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch returns alongside editors Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and special guest Stephanie Slade as they dare to consider the earliest (and meaningless) polling and general chatter related to the 2024 presidential campaign. 0:25: Joe Biden 2024 and Democrats. 18:49: Post-Dobbs polls on abortion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy