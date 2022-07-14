ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Southern African bloc further extends Mozambique troop deployment

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRAj0_0gfUu1XK00

MAPUTO, July 14 (Reuters) - Southern African countries agreed on Thursday to extend their troop deployment in Mozambique for another month to help it fight an Islamic State-linked insurgency.

The countries, linked in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), agreed last year to send troops to Mozambique. read more

The mission's mandate was set to end on Friday but has been extended on an interim basis until an SADC heads of state summit in mid-August, when a more detailed report on the mission's progress will be considered.

The insurgency is concentrated in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado. It has claimed thousands of lives since it broke out in 2017 and disrupted multibillion-dollar natural gas projects. read more

Closing Thursday's virtual summit, SADC chairperson and Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said the extension of the troop deployment prevented the mission from being compromised.

Separately, the European Union's diplomatic mission to Mozambique said the EU would provide the country's army with an additional 45 million euros ($45 million) of financial support.

Mozambique's military had been losing ground to the insurgency until it accepted help from SADC and Rwanda, which has also sent soldiers.

($1 = 1.0000 euro)

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk and Manuel Mucari in Maputo Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lazarus Chakwera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mozambique#Southern African#African Countries#European Union#Troop#Maputo#Islamic#Sadc#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

495K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy