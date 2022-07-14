ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa emails resignation letter to parliamentary speaker - source

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4diVBp_0gfUtwML00

COLOMBO, July 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emailed a letter of resignation to the speaker of the country's parliament late on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said.

It was not immediately clear if the letter, sent shortly after Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore, would be accepted in email form, the source added.

Reporting by Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo Writing by Alasdair Pal; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘The family took over’: how a feuding ruling dynasty drove Sri Lanka to ruin

Dilith Jayaweera can still recall the moment he realised Sri Lanka was hurtling, unstoppably, towards financial ruin. It was around October 2021 and Jayaweera, a Sri Lankan media magnate and close friend of the Sri Lankan president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, had invited Basil Rajapaksa, the president’s younger brother, who was also the finance minister, to join him for dinner.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nationalinterest.org

President Rajapaksa Flees Sri Lanka Before Resurfacing in Maldives

Although the president agreed to leave office on Wednesday after the protesters breached his house, he has not yet resigned. Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hours before his scheduled formal resignation following weeks of growing protests against his leadership, according to Reuters. The Sri Lanka...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Colombo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Singapore
Reuters

Iran's military warns U.S. against threats to use force

July 15 (Reuters) - The Iranian military warned the United States and Israel on Friday against threatening Iran with force, Iranian media reported, after U.S. President Joe Biden said he would use force as a last resort to prevent Tehran getting a nuclear weapon.
MILITARY
Reuters

Explainer: How Sri Lanka spiralled into crisis

July 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economic crisis looks to have finally toppled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday, likely headed to the Maldives, hours before he was to have left office.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Sri Lanka is choosing leader to replace ex-president

Sri Lankan lawmakers met Saturday to begin choosing a new leader to serve the rest of the term abandoned by the president who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country's economic collapse. A day earlier, Sri Lanka's prime minister was sworn in as interim president until Parliament...
ASIA
Reuters

Reuters

495K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy